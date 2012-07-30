WWE Raw 1001 Open Discussion Thread: All Damien Sandow All The Time Plz

Last week we celebrated 1000 episodes of Monday Night Raw and chatted about the show with Derrick Bateman, Action Bronson and Mr. Freaking Belding, but the honeymoon is over, and now we begin to learn whether the new era of three hour Raws will be a chance for young superstars to break out and make a name of themselves or a chance for Brandon to put his head in the garbage disposal.

Tonight’s Raw preview blurb:

We were shocked – shocked, we say – when CM Punk seemingly snapped on Raw 1,000 and GTS-ed The Rock into a catatonic state after The Great One interfered following Punk’s WWE Title Match against John Cena to close the show. The Second City Saint left without another word as boos rained down upon him for the first time since the “pipe bomb,” with Rock splayed in ruin across the canvas and a thousand questions echoing in the WWE Universe’s collective mind. (via WWE.com)

Questions echoing in my collective mind include

1. Will tonight’s Raw truly be a step forward in the right direction for Punk as a character, or will he just be all I AM THE WWE CHAMPION and raise the belt over his head and pretend like that means anything?

2. How will the Rock respond in f**king January?

3. What are the chances David Otunga, Michael McGillicutty and Mason Ryan will show up in their New Nexus shirts like nothing ever happened, and is that chance 100%, because that’d make me pretty happy.

I have 997 other questions, but you probably don’t have time to read them.

As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow afternoon’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/30/12 column. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1. You’re welcome.