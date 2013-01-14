WWE Raw 20th Anniversary Open Discussion Thread: Also, There Will Be Singing

Tonight, on a very special WWE Raw 20th Anniversary open discussion thread:

Twenty years ago, Mr. McMahon’s idea for a gritty, cutting edge show became reality when Monday Night Raw debuted live from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Jan. 11, 1993.. Now, Raw stands as the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history What will unfold when The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment comes to Raw to perform a Rock Concert? Here are five reasons you don’t want to miss the historic television event tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. For a true With Leather Raw anniversary experience, go back and read The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw Episode 1. Owen Hart shows up! And, uh, so does Damien Demento.

2. I’m taking these Rock appearances one episode at a time. It wouldn’t be fair to you, the readers, if I just assumed he was gonna be terrible every time out. The first Rock Concert was amazing. The last one was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Hopefully this one will fall somewhere in the middle.

3. Legends will show up tonight! How many of them will be the same legends from Raw 1000, which feels like it happened a month ago? Probably all of them, but who cares! Sid and Vader will show up, I guess!

4. If you haven’t heard already, tonight looks like it’s gonna be the last night in WWE for Eve Torres. I’d like to congratulate her on pulling a Batista by sucking for YEARS, then bailing as soon as she got good. Her contract is up, supposedly. I don’t know. If it’s wrong, blame Sources.

5. How many times will DX reunite tonight, and how many times will it involve them beating up a current wrestler we like? I’m guessing at least two, counting backstage post-reunion get-togethers.

As always, the best 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, reply to it with a +1.

Let’s get a big community in here tonight and do it up right. Enjoy the show.