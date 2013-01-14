WWE Raw 20th Anniversary Open Discussion Thread: Also, There Will Be Singing

Tonight, on a very special WWE Raw 20th Anniversary open discussion thread:
Twenty years ago, Mr. McMahon’s idea for a gritty, cutting edge show became reality when Monday Night Raw debuted live from the Manhattan Center in New York City on Jan. 11, 1993..
Now, Raw stands as the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history What will unfold when The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment comes to Raw to perform a Rock Concert? Here are five reasons you don’t want to miss the historic television event tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. For a true With Leather Raw anniversary experience, go back and read The Best And Worst Of WWF Monday Night Raw Episode 1. Owen Hart shows up! And, uh, so does Damien Demento.
2. I’m taking these Rock appearances one episode at a time. It wouldn’t be fair to you, the readers, if I just assumed he was gonna be terrible every time out. The first Rock Concert was amazing. The last one was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Hopefully this one will fall somewhere in the middle.
3. Legends will show up tonight! How many of them will be the same legends from Raw 1000, which feels like it happened a month ago? Probably all of them, but who cares! Sid and Vader will show up, I guess!
4. If you haven’t heard already, tonight looks like it’s gonna be the last night in WWE for Eve Torres. I’d like to congratulate her on pulling a Batista by sucking for YEARS, then bailing as soon as she got good. Her contract is up, supposedly. I don’t know. If it’s wrong, blame Sources.
5. How many times will DX reunite tonight, and how many times will it involve them beating up a current wrestler we like? I’m guessing at least two, counting backstage post-reunion get-togethers.
As always, the best 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, reply to it with a +1.
Let’s get a big community in here tonight and do it up right. Enjoy the show.
The worst thing that happened last night was Cesaro getting clowned by Flair and Miz. That was some grade A bullshit right there. Fuck Flair. Cesaro should have MDK’d that broke piece of shit. Nostalgia runs can Derelick-my-balls.
Second major worst goes to the Rock and his formulaic monologues. The greedy piece of shit can’t even learn one, just one knew song to mock people? It’s always the same damn Elvis song. And jesus, could he not just spend his time talking to CM Punk? Calling Vickie Guerrero a low end whore serves no purpose to hyping up Punk/Rock at the Royal Rumble. At no point has the Rock done or said anything to make me want to watch his match with Punk anymore than 3 weeks ago. And what really is upsetting is, this asshole is going to continue to mail in his performances, collect a massive pay day and go to Wrestlemania as champion because his ego is too fragile to lose and put over a guy who will still be main eventing 5-7 years from now.
TLDR: The Rock and Flair and the WWE writing staff can go fuck themselves.
Thank you.
It’s posts like this that make me hope that people in the WWE read these columns and threads. But then my mind takes me to images of them pointing and laughing and not giving any fucks and then it’s all for naught.
I never watch this stuff live anymore, but I’m starting to wonder why should I bother? Cena can’t do the job when facing off against two and a half appointments? It’s horrible and makes no sense. Uggghhh.
Candyass
Cookiepuss
Twinkietits
I figured out the formula for Rock’s insult creator:
sugary treat + vulgar word
Try it!
Pixie-dicks
KrackelBitch.
Can I have millions of dollars now?
PancakePoopies.
Pan-cake-poop-ies! *Clap-Clap-ClapClapClap*
BTW, “Pancake Poopies”, Trending Worldwide.
I hope this feud goes longer than just the Rumble. I know February is Elimination Chamber, but I want more Punk vs Rock promos. That may sound strange, because Rock’s promos are filled with juvenile nonsense, but it’s not what he says that matters. It’s how he delivers his awful material.
Last week Punk made art on the mic, and I swooned. But in thinking about it, what the Rock does is an art as well, although less defined. It’s the art of charm, the ability to make people like you when they don’t have any real reason to.
To me, the hardest role to play in wrestling is the mega face. For an example, look no further than John Cena. He’s the biggest face in the industry, yet also the most reviled. Why is that? It’s not his wrestling, (Consistently good) not his promos, (Bland but functional) it’s the way we’re constantly being told we should like him. At least half the crowd tries to boo him out of the building at every show. And even that puts him orders of magnitude ahead of someone like Miz and his piped-in crowd noise. Sheamus and Orton get passes here because the chaotic violence of their characters makes them not true faces. (Of course the otherwise affable guy who ends every segment by kicking a dude’s teeth in is going to be cheered, because that’s exciting, if not necessarily heroic.)
That doesn’t happen to the Rock, even though logically there are far more reasons to boo the guy who only comes around to sell shitty movies, and is being sold even harder than Cena. The infrequency of his visits helps, but Austin is the only other returning legend who gets the same kind of response. (Austin being another master of the art of charisma.) Look at his heel runs for proof of his innate ability to be liked. Hollywood Rock used to have to ask crowds to boo him before going on camera. (The same sort of thing applies to Austin after his big heel turn with HHH, or Punk after he turned on the Rock.)
In contrast, it is relatively easy to be disliked. Throw enough “You people” speeches at crowds, and they’ll boo anyone eventually. (See also, Punk and Austin) That’s the main reason why everyone debuts as a heel now. Getting no reaction is the kiss of death, so make them a heel to ensure a career isn’t over before it starts.
I’m not saying everyone should be cheering for the Rock, because he doesn’t deserve it. He has the ability to do better. What I am saying, though, is that we should appreciate his skills while he’s here, because there is a long, jorts-filled summer ahead of us.
I would also describe Cena’s wrestling as “bland, but functional”. It’s not that I think he’s a bad wrestler, it’s just that he has THE SAME MATCH almost every time out. I feel like I know what’s gonna happen in the match before it happens.
I’ve seen the top part of the announce table used as a brutal weapon at least 50 times. AJ must be a power lifter.
There’s been two Rock concerts already?
Ziggler’s throwing out these SICK DDTs, reversing the AA into half a dozen sweet moves, superkicking and putting Cena to sleep week after week! Can’t he see that it doesn’t work? To win he’s gonna have to try a nice clothesline into a legdrop or something, and telegraph more. Telegraphing gives you the power of the UNIVERSE.
When did Ric Flair turn into Woody Woodpecker?
Half of my brain thinks they’ve turned Cena vs. Dolph into Dreamer vs. Raven but made it fresh by flipping things and casting Cena as Raven and Ziggler as Dreamer and spending like 6 months (the WWE equivelant of 3 years) with Dolph losing and losing and losing before finally beating him clean just to see everybody go nuts and the other half of my brain thinks hurr rasslin’ lololololol
It’s possible. But, if that’s the case, it’ll be a cheap win for Ziggler as I’m sure he’ll cash in on his MITB at Mania, after Cena wins the title from the Rock.
+1 for Raven may he RIP…. what?
ANOTHER cage match without blood. in this PG era, i can see wwe booking a 1st blood match where the one wrestler wins by submission or pinfall.
What was weird was the fact I could have sworn Lawler and Cole said you could only win by exiting the cage.
Worst fake Laughing – FOX NFL Pregame, or Cole, King and JR during the last segment?
It’s got to be fox. I think Cole, JR and King legit think that shit is funny
CBS has by far the most/worst fake laughing to me
Pretty bummed. New to this site, had the best raw in ages last week, swore to come back, and only remembered right at the end after sitting through the whole darn thing. Must do better next time.
Ryback force feeding (giving) the audience to chant his stupid catchphrase is the opposite of this food eating (taking) sociopath I have come to sort of respect. Whats next, The Rock becomes a humble man.
Overall I enjoyed Raw a lot tonight. Only low points for me were the Ziggler finish, and Rock’s song about Heyman/Twinkie tits. Other than that the show moved a long, and was good action.
Del Rio/Show segment was a good starter.
Kane/DBry can take call my money.
3MB won, and since they sort of “cheated” I can live with what Sheamus did.
Punk squashing Brodus was good.
Kaitlyn is awesome. Love you, Kaitlyn.
Miz TV coulda been worse.
Cena/Ziggy match was really good, just wish they wouldn’t make Ziggler look so weak.
Rocky was funny and brief, and aside from twinkie tits, he got down to business on the mic.
FIGHTING. Punk looked strong for initiating fight with Rock and running after him.
Easy to nitpick little things. But I enjoyed wrestling tonight. Felt more like I did when I was a 9yr old fan than I did as a 23yr old “Internet” fan and it was really nice. I’m sure not everyone feels that way, and that is okay. Punk said I was entitled to my opinion. :)
Why did Finlay break up the brawl? HE LOVES TO FIGHT.
My shameful admission of the night – I laughed pretty hard at “but not the expensive kind.”
That’s probably about the best we’re going to get from Rock. If you ignore the content of the songs, it was a good promo. Rock was charming in his mannerisms, self-deprecating enough to be relatable, and went short and sweet on the showdown with Punk. (Other than twinkie tits, but classic Rock might have made that joke too.)
At any rate, it was way less offensive than the outcome of the Cena match.
@Man who Disgraces Two Awesome Wrestlers in One Name/Avi Combo: Then idk, call her out for her ACTIONS? She’s still an effective heel monster if you say that she’s conniving and manipulative. Ugly and “fat” doesn’t have to factor in, like, at ALL.
Yes, she is a kayfabe monster. That is what ppl fail to realize. Sherry Martel was fucking beautiful and so is Vicki. They are kayfabe monsters.
When you set women up as objects whose only value is their looks, like WWE has, the only way to take shots at them is to criticize their looks. That’s how we end up with Piggy James and “ugly” Vickie.
Yea, I thought it was a good line.
I still can’t understand the constant need to rip on Vickie for her looks, though. Is it some kind of thing where people are mad at her for entering this sport in her late 30’s, after having kids, and having zero experience, and then transforming herself into one of the better bad guys on the show? Yea, she’s not great looking. Yea, she’s not built like a Hawaiian Tropic model. But it looks like she works really hard and is in way better shape than some 20 year olds, let alone a 44 year old widow and mother.
Rip her for being a conniving, evil person all you want. She’s a bad guy. She deserves it. She doesn’t deserve the looks stuff, though. It’s common decency.
I laughed at the hooker line, too. No shame.
Thanks everybody for a jolly good show. NOW CAN I GET SOME FOLLOWERS UP IN THIS BITCH?!
So, the 20th Anniversary Raw was just a bunch of video clips? Every Raw in the past year was just a bunch of video clips.
It actually was not just video clips, my good sir.
2nd Day of Class for the Bearded One, night everyone!
Folks, you made a Rock Concert tolerable. Be proud of that.
I think they should make Vickie and the Rock switch bodies,freaky-friday style, so he can learn an important lesson about empathy, womanhood, and friendship. And so Vickie can enjoy having a hot Rock body.
If she really wanted revenge, she’d shovel down a few dozen gallons of Ben & Jerry’s before the swap back.
Ugh, I feel kinda bad that it takes a rock concert for us to get to 4000 comments. Anyway, have a good night folks.
Dude, watching that was like watching a panther eat your puppy. Of course we’re going to gnash our teeth and howl in agony.
On the positive side, Chris Jericho had an awesome career, and like Dolph, he was 1-and-342,535 against Cena.
In the UK at dead o’clock and the “bigger than Jesus Super Sunday” promo for the soccerball matches was as good as seeing Stone Cold driving the zamboni on the 10th anniversary, 15th anniversary, 500th episode, 1000th episode, and 20th anniversary raws all put together. I love my life.
Will Punk continue being awesome?
Will Cena face the insurmountable odds of an 0-18 Dolph Ziggler
Will Zack Ryder and Brandon Stroud have a WWE debate for internet supremacy?
and What kind of Phrases will the Rock come up with that’ll
make a 8 year old say, “He’s not even trying”?
Will Orton continue his never ending crusade against pants?
Tune in next week, same WithLeather time, same WithLeather place!!!
GOOD NIGHT!!
Well that wasn’t that bad. It wasn’t good, but at least I’m not throwing up.
Well, that last half hour escalated quickly.
Thank god I missed that one
Something about it was reminiscent of the new years eve ending.
A bucket of shit dropped on our heads.
Still keeping fingers crossed that this goes to Wrestlemania, this match hits the 50/50 split between fans better than Cena/Rock did.
Yes, you’ve been saying that all last night. But here’s the thing. EVERYONE saw Rock/Cena 2 the second the Rock came back for Raw 1000 and said he was competing for the title at the Royal Rumble. This isn’t some breaking revelation no matter which “Insider” you happened to read. Personally I’m just being foolishly optimistic that WWE isn’t telegraphing their moves miles in advance like John Cena.
not happening rock/cena 2
The only thing that would have saved the night for me would have been if they had a WWE anti bullying promo after that.
I think Aksana should go out for an interview, and start singing dick jokes in her broken English & refer to herself as “the Ak.”
Or bring back Muhammad Hassan as a Muslim Rock impersonator named “The Ock”
LL Cool J looks weird wearing a CHiPs uniform.
I’m so mad about what I just watched.
WHY IS THE NCIS TRACKING THE YAKUZA?!?!?! THIS MAKES NO SENSE AND IS NOT FRIDAY AFTER NEXT!!!
The 2nd Friday movie was definitely my favorite.
I’m off to make a t-shirt that says “Palms 2 Faces”. Night all.
+1. well done, sir.
Good night once again to my favorite part of Raw, the Monday Night Raw Open Discussion Thread.
Cookiepuss actually sounds like it should be an Avenue Q character.
I really hate myself for saying this, but the image of tits in the shape if twinkies is pretty funny, especially for a person where you question their dietary habits, and straight out of Drawn Together.
That was just like my 20th birthday. Terrible singing, misogyny, then some sober dude called me on my shit and an Irish guy had to split us up.
Hey guys, here’s the promo ending I wanted to see.
Rocky, several years ago our latest hall of famer Mick Foley brought out a This is Your Life segment for you. It was the highest rated segment in Monday Night Raw history. Well tonight, I have a special This is Your Life redux! Rocky, allow me to introduce YOUR MOTHER!
Then Rock’s mother comes out and proceeds to run him down for being awful to Vicky for no reason and being a childish dick.
Is it really OMG SO SEXIST to call someone a bitch when they have an ongoing history of doing overtly bitchy things?
+1 had to turn it off when he called her a “bitch.” I’m not going to give them the ratings/attention if they’re going to make the “hero” a sexist jerk.
+1+1+1
Twinkie tits? Hostess is out of business you asshole. WAY TO RE-OPEN THE WOUND!
Somewhere
Whoops. Somewhere, I hope a writer who suggested ‘Twinkee Tits’ is feeling really proud of himself
And the ending being violence provided a measure of redemption.
IF YA SMELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL What medioc….is cookin.
That was moronic. What reason did Punk have to run down the ramp then? There was zero build up. No tension. No anything.
maybe they sent Punk out there because the Concert was shit
Where is Teddy Long to make an impromptu tag match when you need him?
Anyone else notice Rock got the upper hand immediately every time Punk came at him?
I was hoping Finlay and Noble would turn on Rock and be revealed as Shield sympathizers.
Better than the last one. Not saying much but… You know…
At least we got a fantastic Punk promo out of their last exchange.
Admit it, a girl with twinkie tits might be kinda cool. Just as long as she didn’t have a ding dong, amirite? Ok, I’ll see myself out.
+awesome
someone will be getting a job offer tomorrow #creative
+ This joke just Sno-Balled into a running gag
+Try the veal!
+ wocka wocka
i’m so happy i stuck around. for this and only this.
+wwecreative
That wasn’t planned. CM Punk just follows this Thread.
Well, not a best case scenario for the end of the show, but far from the worst.