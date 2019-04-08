WWE Raw After WrestleMania 35 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WrestleMania 35 was indeed WrestleMANia as Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles in the first-ever women’s main event on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Tonight, The Man brings her titles and addresses the WWE Universe on the first Raw after WrestleMania – an evening that is guaranteed to offer its share of shocking developments. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of WrestleMania 35 before Raw. If you share it on social media, it unlocks bonus content of me high-fiving you.

2. The IIconics are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, which means they should show up on Raw, and also that I will live in fear thinking they’ll lose the belts on every episode of WWE TV.

3. Seth Rollins is the new Universal Champion, so hopefully we’ll actually have an active Raw World Champion again.

4. Also, hey, Becky Lynch gets to be on Raw now! Not that she wasn’t always on Raw already, but … shut up, it’s great.

5. Everyone from NXT got called up in January, so as far as post-WrestleMania surprises go, look for AEW to invade Raw tonight. I’m just kidding. Or am I. I am. But am I.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!