WWE Raw And Slammy Awards Open Discussion Thread 12/8/14

Tonight, on the Slammy Awards edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

There have been countless awards shows on television this year, but nothing stacks up to the WWE Slammy Awards, where the WWE Universe chooses which Superstars, moments and matches will receive top honors, and you’ll vote for the winners during the show exclusively on the WWE App! As “Robot Chicken” co-creator and longtime WWE Universe member Seth Green serves as guest host of both Raw and the Slammy Awards, what can we expect from a night that will be equal parts illustrious and exciting? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Slammy Awards are usually the worst show of the year, because they rush through the already-rushed 3-minute matches to spend 10 minutes handing out awards like HASHTAG OF THE YEAR and TWITTER HANDLE OR SOCIAL CHAMP. There are also like four variations on INTERESTING THING THAT HAPPENED OF THE YEAR.

2. Seth Green hosts. Let’s hope he main-events the show and beats up Cody Rhodes again!

3. Tonight, Naomi wins Diva of the Year. Jimmy Uso shows up and breaks her Slammy because it thought it was better than him or something.

4. Bray Wyatt severely injured Dean Ambrose, but he’s been medically cleared to compete. Will Ambrose continue his weird trend of challenging, failing and being injured to build to TLC, or will someone have to cock their fist and make it rain up in that bitch?

5. There’s an NXT Superstar of the Year award and both Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn are up for it, so maybe we’ll get one of WWE’s good stories on Raw. We’ve got to sell R-Evolution to R-Broader Fanbase, after all!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the awards show with wrestling commercials, everybody.