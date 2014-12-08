WWE Raw And Slammy Awards Open Discussion Thread 12/8/14

Tonight, on the Slammy Awards edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
As “Robot Chicken” co-creator and longtime WWE Universe member Seth Green serves as guest host of both Raw and the Slammy Awards, what can we expect from a night that will be equal parts illustrious and exciting? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The Slammy Awards are usually the worst show of the year, because they rush through the already-rushed 3-minute matches to spend 10 minutes handing out awards like HASHTAG OF THE YEAR and TWITTER HANDLE OR SOCIAL CHAMP. There are also like four variations on INTERESTING THING THAT HAPPENED OF THE YEAR.
2. Seth Green hosts. Let’s hope he main-events the show and beats up Cody Rhodes again!
3. Tonight, Naomi wins Diva of the Year. Jimmy Uso shows up and breaks her Slammy because it thought it was better than him or something.
4. Bray Wyatt severely injured Dean Ambrose, but he’s been medically cleared to compete. Will Ambrose continue his weird trend of challenging, failing and being injured to build to TLC, or will someone have to cock their fist and make it rain up in that bitch?
5. There’s an NXT Superstar of the Year award and both Adrian Neville and Sami Zayn are up for it, so maybe we’ll get one of WWE’s good stories on Raw. We’ve got to sell R-Evolution to R-Broader Fanbase, after all!
Does anybody know the name of the song when they were showing the divas nominees? Thanks
Hold the phone, was Cesaro even on the show last night?
Will there be a wooden rocking chair hanging above the ring during the Ambrose-Wyatt TLC match?
So…Are we ever going to see Sting again?….On that note, are we ever going to see Brock Lesnar again?
Catching up now.
Daniel Bryan’s 4.5 months of wrestling this year > Roman Reigns’ 8.5 months of wrestling this year
If Charlotte goes over, next year they can have Tables, Ladders, Chairs, Stairs, and Flairs.
Pair of Flairs.
Since the roster is thin, they should have changed the PPV to Chairs, Stairs and Bears, where two superstars fight literal bears.
I pick Cesaro and Ambrose, they could handle it.
@Redshirt
Like Cartman with Cthulhu? I want to go to there.
If Simon Gotch wasn’t born to fight a Goddamned bear, who was?
I’d pick Cena and AJ. Cena is indestructible, and AJ would use her cuteness to make the bear her manager.
It was easily the best go home show for an NXT R-Evolution the WWE has ever had.
See you all Sunday for Tables, Ladders, Chairs, Stairs, Turnbuckles, Ring Ropes, Apron Pad, Ringside Barrier, Monitors, Ring Bell, Ring Bell Hammer, Microphones, Barricades, and Armbars!
+1^
On that list
Armbars should be on at a list a few more times so you get the total to 1004
They should just do a whole episode with guys running out to beat up other guys and guys running out to beat those guys.
Just 3 hours and people sprinting to the ring and doing 2 moves before someone else sprints down
Just like with real elections my vote doesn’t count since I’m on the West Coast.
Poor Cole..his Ricola’s are all over the place.
I’m going to be completely honest; I think that anyone who has seen the Rollins singles push and not thought of HHH in 2000 is an idiot. They’re slaughtering my interest in Rollins more and more every week.
There are some similarities, but, I wouldn’t say he’s gone full HHH.
+1
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
Ok, those are good points. I remember HHH’s stuff with The Rock and Foley, but that rougher stuff seems to have slipped my memory.
I can see your point about Rollins too. His super safety into dickbag attitude has been shoot bothering me for months now. Hopefully he doesn’t go down the HHH way you fear.
@Johnny Slider It’s a slow build to him being insufferable that year. His stuff with Jericho, then Angle stick out, but he had a lot of smaller matches that look worse in hindsight, like his title matches against TAKA and Tazz where he was just showing off that he could “elevate” guys and it end up meaningless. It’s the reveal that he paid off Rikishi that seals it, and while I definitely don’t think that we’re there yet (because GOD, that was unnecessary), it’s just… they could totally do it. And yes, his Evolution, “I’m a fucking gorilla in a suit and I’m Ric Racemaster” run is the peak of Triple H’s dogfuckery, no doubt.
I think that his FCW/NXT success is making what isn’t necessarily inevitable seem like it will obviously happen. Hunter clearly loves Rollins to death. He sees the best aspects of both himself and Michaels in him. I’m just preparing myself for him to get worse as he becomes HHH’s in-ring proxy.
I loved Rollins in The Shield, and I think that he’d be a great singles face. But he doesn’t work like a heel at all, and his promos just drain the life out of me. This is why I’m saying that it’s the push; the booking has been dreadful. It feels like such a “cake and eat it, too” heel run, and I hate that shit.
HHH in 2000 was great. It’s 2002-2013 HHH that sucked*.
*(with the notable exceptions of Benoit, Batista, Michaels, and Cena)
Wow, I don’t see that at all. Rollins is a great chickensheet heel character who can also work his ass off. He’s the best pure worker of the Shield guys and one of the best five on the roster, plus he has an actual consistent character. I feel like Rollins is one of the things they’ve done right this year, even strewn among the garbage.
So that was the shitshow that I expected it to be. I’ll see y’all next week. I need to go watch something to cleanse my palate.
Takeover this Thursday!
Where did this “demolition derby” talking point come from?
It’s like never existed before, and then Cole wouldn’t stop saying it in like the last hour.
JR used “carwreck” at least five times a match during the original TLC Six’s ladder/table/TLC matches. It’s just a Vince-ified version.
The Authority Lite just proved that Triple H & Stephanie were really focused on their Donkey Booty Workout Tape and they were the real heroes or AutoCad users
That was a pretty uneventful 6 hours of Raw.
One thing that was pointed out and bothers me now is how J&J Security kept their corporate suits. If they’re under employment of Seth Rollins, I want to see them in latex suits!
SO GLAD THE JUGGERNAUT WON SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR BELIEVE THAT
Meanwhile, Mark Henry just sits backstage looking longingly at his telephone, wondering why he doesn’t get a text.
Does Big Show being a bad guy now mean they’re back to sharing a car like nothing happened?
*snaps fingers*That’s who was missing!
“Had to fuck you guys up, because it’s heel night. We need something to help us get through the unconscionable face ass-kickings we’ll all probably get Sunday.”
Why are they talking about tables, ladders, chair and stairs. Is not like there’s a PPV on Sunday or something, right?
+1. The lead up to TLC has been bugging the crap out of me. Like, it wasn’t bad when Dean used them on Bray and didn’t say anything–it was a nice touch. But since then they can’t stop saying it, like we don’t understand the concept and if they don’t keep mentioning it we’ll forget.
The image of them standing over Ziggler is fucking badass, but NOPE gotta cut to half of Cena’s head and a shit ton of floor! MY TIME IS NOW!
Even Vince Russo thinks this ending of Raw was overbooked.
and he’ll happily allow you the privilege of hearing him SCREAM IN HIS NORMAL VOICE while he re-books it on his podcast, available for $6 a month!
+1
This is nitpicky and probably stupid in the grand scheme of things, but I really hate when I notice the hand clench thing between the wrestler and the ref after a table bump.
+Conspiracy!
What is that?
I remember the good old days when they spent months building multiple story lines not 10 minutes of the go home show building all the story lines.
No. I think these Raw’s have reduced my long term memory.
All this conglomerate of WTF to relive the Go Home RAW Survivor Series Main Event…. I wanna my 9.99 back
And now Nikki Bella comes out and hits the Rack Attack on Big Show!!
*Big Show gets up from a red stain on the mat*
“Oops, sorry John.”
Wow…that’s something that I’d actually cheer for amongst this cluster.
Y’know, Dolph, I’m not sure going face-first through a table is the best idea.
That made me laugh.
They had three hours tho?!
“John Cena you stink!” – little kid wins the night
+1, Bo Dallas Jr. needs to win
Wrestlemania 20 guys, that’s where this feud started.
Shocked that Cena didn’t AA Harper on top of Ziggler just by force of habit.
Why are we still trying to sell Survivor Series? You gave it away for free!
I hope you all can hear Yakkity Sax like I can right now…
you know what would have been great, if ryback would have come out last and GTS somebody
Soemwhere backstage…Dean Ambrose is watching a rerun of “Rat Patrol”.
When Ryback sets up a table and yells “FINISH HIM”, he really means it.
Just ask Punk.
That’s what you get for trying to use a table when you’re wrestling in a Chairs Match, Ryback. Stay in your lane.
+1
+1
for once I’m on Kane’s side, but just beat everyone including the announcers
Between Rowan, Harper and Show there’s only 3/4 head of hair between em.
if michelle obama was in charge of wwe…ryback’s catchphrase would be “feed me less because i need to be disciplined and eat healthy foods in moderation.” kinda have a feeling that wouldn’t be easy to chant though….
I thought Survivor Series was last month.
The fans weren’t cheering for Cena, they were cheering because this match is almost over.
Is that the real Ryback or one of those Rybackbots who put Punk through a table?
where’s AxelTron when you need him
This Raw ending is the equivalent of a college student cramming for an exam the night before.
Wait…that’s not how you’re supposed to study?
+1
Wow he bounced off those steps like he fell from the rafters.
“I’m here to show the world, I’m hear to show the world!”
“Oh well that’s interesting, I’ll just stand here on this ladder and see what happens…”
Naomi Vs Maryse…. Miz & Maryse…. Miz’s Stunt Double Mizdow…. Miz & Summer Rae in Marine 4….. Maryse’s Stunt Double SUMMER F’n Rae…. Naomi & Summer missing in TD Promo…. NAOMI vs SUMMER RAE…. # MINDBLOWN #THANKYOU
what was up with rowan’s boner run? the fuck?