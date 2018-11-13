Here’s The Exact Moment From Raw When Becky Lynch’s Injury Happened

We’ve all been heartbroken by the news that Becky Lynch is off the Survivor Series card, with her planned match against Ronda Rousey (which should have been the main event) reportedly canceled thanks to a broken nose and a concussion. There’s been lots of discussion, even before that news broke, when we just knew she was bloodied, about exactly when in the brawl with the Raw locker room her injury occurred.
Now a new fan video from last night, posted on YouTube by Windy City Heel, appears to show exactly what happened to Becky.
Watch this, Lis – you can actually pinpoint the second when the Universe’s hearts rip in half.
Beat me by like two seconds…
Nia’s gonna be jobbing out for the next 400 years…then hopefully finally shitcanned
It does take guts to defend Nia right now I will say
Throwing a legit punch? Nia is the shooter on this Zapruder film.
lol, miserable fool fans wanting to attack and piss all over Nia. Pitiful fools.
you guys must really hated Owen Hart’s guts then. Wishing he were dea——oooooooooohhhhhhh
Obvious troll is still obvious
Not your best work @Amzingred . Uninspired trolling.
lets see…I give you seth rollins.
–retired sting
—caused finn balor not to have an actual run as champ…and has never come close to sniffing it since,
—-broke cena’s nose so bad…that it makes Lynch’s broken nose look like the best nose that ever existed.
But no. lets just attack Nia personally and professionally. Because she has had a few mishaps with other wrestlers…As if no other wresters, especially legendary/great performers have never done.
Go fuck yourselves fools.
Nia finally throws a believable strike and this is what happens.
Ha. She definitely went all in for it. Damn.
Hasn’t Nia Injured someone before? I feel like she’s hurt someone once or twice.
And oh yea. Rey Mysterio killed a guy.
Where are your pitchforks toward him?
Accidents happen in this business. How the fuck do you guys not understand this yet?
But i guess since she is a woman. I should give an example of a woman injuring someone pretty bad that made them lose a lot of time and is known as a good wrestler.
Victoria.
Broke Beth’s jaw.
Will somebody please get this crying baby a bottle?
That was no mishap and the sound of the smack is fucking brutal. Becky must have said something mean to her on twitter.