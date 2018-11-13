Here’s The Exact Moment From Raw When Becky Lynch’s Injury Happened

We’ve all been heartbroken by the news that Becky Lynch is off the Survivor Series card, with her planned match against Ronda Rousey (which should have been the main event) reportedly canceled thanks to a broken nose and a concussion. There’s been lots of discussion, even before that news broke, when we just knew she was bloodied, about exactly when in the brawl with the Raw locker room her injury occurred.

Now a new fan video from last night, posted on YouTube by Windy City Heel, appears to show exactly what happened to Becky.

