WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Mike Tyson joined D-Generation X and is definitely not turning on them at WrestleMania. The Undertaker returned to walk through some fire and/or brimstone, the New Age Outlaws got attacked by a couple of crazy dudes in a dumpster, and Colonel Robert Parker is here to make Jeff Jarrett 75% more entertaining.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. WrestleMania 14 is almost here, and then it’s a year until the RAGIN’ CLIMAX.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for March 9, 1998.