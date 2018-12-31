The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 5/4/98: Ladies And Jenna Men

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Triple H led the Dick Army into the parking lot at WCW Monday Nitro and tUrNeD tHe TiDe In ThE MoNdAy NiGhT wArS. Also, Owen Hart turned on Ken Shamrock to join a black militant separatist group, and Vince McMahon figured out that he could just change all the rules to a wrestling match on the fly to punish a wrestler he doesn’t like. Hope THAT doesn’t keep happening for 20 years!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for May 4, 1998.