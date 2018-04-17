The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/16/18: Shake It Off

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey broke Stephanie McMahon’s arm again, Kurt Angle shaded TNA on the same episode he brought in Bobby Lashley, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had to fight for a roster spot a week before a Superstar Shake-Up™.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 16, 2018.
Mickie James Bethesda glitch. I love it.
Smackdown as Tag Team Wrestling and a Bryan/AJ/Nak/Miz led main event scene sounds like an amazing show. Plus a Charlotte/Becky/Naomi/Asuka(?) women’s division? They don’t need a mid card.
“She looks like a glitch fro…” Naw… NWJose has the “glitch fro.”
Oh good…the incredibly worthless Baron Corbin is here.
I’m going to be bummed out if Joe’s role in the WWE is “get beaten up by lesser wrestlers to make them look strong”
Sonya and Ronda as a real feud would be nice. Better than just having Sonya look like a chump because both of them know MMA but Rousey is the one WWE is all in on. Also, sacrificing Sonya to save Natalya? I am justifiably rankled.
It’s been said many times, but referring to Rousey as the “baddest woman on the planet” over and over isn’t going to do her any favors in the long run.
I’m probably in the minority here, but I’m hoping for a DB/Miz sequence in their first match where they go “It” Kicks vs. “Yes” Kicks a la Jackie Chan vs. that flexible European dude in “Who Am I?” Comedic shin rubs required.
Thanks for BESTing Mickie’s sell of the Eclipse. It was truly magnificent. Mad respect for Mickie.