The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/2/18: Brains Over Braun

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Elias played the alphabet for children because he was hungry, Sasha Banks and Bayley finally came to blows instead of passive-aggressiving each other to death, and John Cena wrestled Kane in a Raw main event in 2018.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 2, 2018.