The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/2/18: Brains Over Braun

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Elias played the alphabet for children because he was hungry, Sasha Banks and Bayley finally came to blows instead of passive-aggressiving each other to death, and John Cena wrestled Kane in a Raw main event in 2018.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 2, 2018.
Count me among the internet that loved Brains Strowman and laughed out loud. But that’s the exact kind of stupid humor that I like. All I needed was for Graves to observe “Hey, why do they have the EXACT same tattoos?”
Miz WAS being a heel talking about loving his daughter. He’s stealing Daniel Bryan’s thing again.
YES! YES! YES!
“It’s a very WrestleMania 31 situation”
Dude, Mania 31 stunk. Outside of Rollins’ cash-in & that RKO, everything else was not good at all.
RUSEV IN A TANK.
I don’t care that he lost to John Cena, RUSEV CAME TO THE RING IN A TANK.
i was just looking at the card because i thought i remembered liking something. i was wrong. bryan winning was okay i guess. the rko was the highlight. probably the best timed wrestling move of all time. triple h/sting was the longest match on the card.
TRIPLE H/STING WAS THE LONGEST MATCH ON THE CARD!!!!!!
Outside of Styles/Nak and me just disbelieving that DB is back in a WWE ring, Rollins/Balor/Miz has to be a show stealer, right? Oh and Charlotte/Asuka should be great as well.
#excited
Bayley and Sasha, otherwise known as the Toki Wartooth and Skwisgaar of the WWE. Codependent yet tumultuous and ultimately inseparable. Also, dildos.
“On paper, it’s maybe the best looking WrestleMania card they’ve ever had.”
I’ve seen this sentiment around lately and can’t tell if it is recency bias or if I am just way off in my feelings on this WM. Aside from Styles/Nakamura, which I’ve seen already with fewer restrictions, Daniel Bryan’s return, which is stuck in yet another SHANE MCMAHON all caps story, and Charlotte/Asuka, which has no story, I can’t bring myself to care about anything on the card. And I’m one of those people that thinks this roster is one of the best ever on paper.