The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/20/98: Mick’s Match Challenge

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: New WWF Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to fight Vince McMahon with one arm behind his back and got attacked by his former friend Dude Love, in a segment that brought in enough viewers to push Raw past Nitro for the first time in 83 weeks. Also, Raw learned an important lesson about how not to do a chain match.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for April 20, 1998.