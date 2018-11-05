The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/20/98: Mick’s Match Challenge

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: New WWF Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to fight Vince McMahon with one arm behind his back and got attacked by his former friend Dude Love, in a segment that brought in enough viewers to push Raw past Nitro for the first time in 83 weeks. Also, Raw learned an important lesson about how not to do a chain match.
I’m a little foggy…Did we ever get an Austin/Steve Blackman tag team out of this? At least to the point where Austin stunned Blackman after a match that they won?
+1 for the continuity of Eleanor’s crush on Stone Cold, and another +1 to you for the Good Place reference
That’s probably the best chokeslam Taker has ever taken
Grave desecration is something that is sorely missing from today’s product. Also that should be a PPV name (or gimmick match?). But yeah, this is my favorite time period for the WWE’s supernatural characters. As Satanic and over-the-top as possible, without the cheesy PG restrictions (and this is keeping in mind that the WWF was PG at this time, although I think they bounced between that and PG-13). And trust me, I’m not one of those Attitude Era marks who thinks everything was better when they objectified women and said swear words. There’s just ways to dance around things and still make them look gruesome and impactful.
Dude Love as a corporate stooge that’s also powerful enough to act as head henchmen (for now) was pretty incredible for its time. Here is a fun-loving, dancing hippy dude who comes out to disco for some reason and viciously and feverishly attacks his opponents with little to no concern. It’s fucking awesome. I think Mick Foley’s undying love for Mr. McMahon is one of the best things about McMahon’s heel form. He was a willing and happy participant in McMahon’s evil schemes, but he was getting the short end of the stick and never knew it. Soon enough, that stick will come in the form of a night stick.
Farooqq will also find his calling soon, and it will be one dark, dark calling.