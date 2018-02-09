The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 12/22/97: Jingle Balls

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated the entire Nation of Domination to keep The Rock from becoming Intercontinental Champion, then decided to forfeit the title to Rocky, then beat him up and took back the belt, then threw the belt into the river. Honestly, Austin’s the most chaotic neutral character in wrestling history.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for December 22, 1997. Ho ho ho, son.