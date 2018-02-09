The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 12/22/97: Jingle Balls

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated the entire Nation of Domination to keep The Rock from becoming Intercontinental Champion, then decided to forfeit the title to Rocky, then beat him up and took back the belt, then threw the belt into the river. Honestly, Austin’s the most chaotic neutral character in wrestling history.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for December 22, 1997. Ho ho ho, son.
While I do remember DX wishing us a very Merry Christmas, for my money my favorite instance of DX thongs is the DX Split.
Stone Cold would have said: “And you didn’t bring me any of it you sumbitch!” and then *BOOM* Stunner.
Came for the Christmas Creature gift, would re-gift again.
“It was a ruse! A ploy, a plot, a plan, a charade, a conspiracy, a sham! We’ve been conned, hoodwinked, bamboozled, flimflammed, had the wool pulled over our eyes, even!!”
I’ve been watching these real time along with the recaps (no cable growing up, so I had to live vicariously through classmates until Smackdown came around), and good god, I wanted to punch my tv last night while Cornette was screaming all of that.
Vader was the real Santa Claus? I thought Mick Foley was. Santa Claus ripped the ear off Santa Claus?
I miss Raw in bandbox arenas like Lowell
“1) heels are the only characters on the show that ever show traits like friendship or falling in love,“
You summed up what I hate about Star Wars the self proclaimed good guys are Pius, judgemental dickheads who harp on a former slave for missing his mom and for falling in Love and having a family because it’ll “make him vulnerable to the dark side” like the hell is that logic. Always bothered me as someone who played KOTOR before I saw he original movies
You know there were some Star Wars movies before the prequels right
If I’m remembering correctly, Trips legit injured his knee at a house show the night before the next live Raw where he was scheduled to drop the belt to Owen. So, yeah, the Harts are just fucking cursed to shit.
This raises a potentially fun question – a good number of wrestlers have appeared on WWE TV as jobbers before being signed (AJ, Bryan, Joe, Gargano) and a few more have been later found on screen as paying spectators (Foley, Sasha, Bayley), but how many appeared as extras? RVD was in a Dibiase challenge as a kid, Ciampa was Muhammad Hassan’s lawyer, Sarah Logan was Kane’s concessions manager…
NB. I included Gargano there because some people may not have seen the clip. CEDRICK WRESTLING: [www.youtube.com]
Tye Dillinger = “Stan” in one of the highlights of DX V2 (“I just kicked Stan!”)
The various Rosebuds (Becky Lynch, BRAUN, et al)
The women who were seconds for that one Triple H Mania entrance (Charlotte/Sasha, right?)
-Punk as one of the gangsters in Cena’s WM XXII entrance
Steph as a T-shirt model in a WWF catalogue?
Shane as a referee?