The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/12/18: Daddy Sang Bass

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Did Braun Strowman play a double bass and then beat someone up with it? No? Then who cares.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. It’s WrestleMania season! Strange things are afoot!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 12, 2018.
Braun strumming too hard that it broke then sayin what the hell and started singing got me so good last night I laughed for five minutes
Was perfectly timed.
The sick, maniacal side of me is just cackling with anticipation that Nikki Bella breaks Asuka’s undefeated streak in her first match back. Oh man, people’s heads are gonna asplode.
You meant Brie.
Now THAT is a bridge too far….
….
….
or is it?
I almost broke my phone reading this
For even speaking such blasphemy into existence, you should not be allowed to exist in this world. If I ever find your address I will let Asuka-sama no where you live…so she can kill you in your sleep.
I like that Braun can’t be “delicate” with things, no matter how hard he tries. He must always destroy something he’s holding, even if he cherishes it. It added a lot of depth to his character, without any taking anything away. Plus the singing! I already said this, but it was like Arnold and Gerald discovering Mr. Hyunh can sing a great country song. That big ol’ country boy can sing, dagnabbit!
Balor smiling all the time is starting to bug me, however. He looks creepy, and not in the, “Oh, is he a creepy bad guy now?” kind of way. He could be! Maybe he should be? But he isn’t. I’d like to see a weirdo, sleazebag Balor going forward.
maybe shipping him and Alexa is a bad idea
That’s like a really terrifying version of Of Mice and Men, with even worse implications. Yikes, I think you’re right.
I was thinking it and then @AddMayne typed it….we must break up the Alexa/Braun tag team/friendship
I’ve searched all morning and cannot find a 10-code for “assault with a cello” anywhere.
What about assault with a string instrument.
Activities involving playing musical instrument – Y93.J
ICD 10 Code for Activities involving playing musical instrument
closest I could find
It was a bass. Cellos are smaller, have tuning pegs instead of machine gears, and have violin-style shoulders instead the more sloped style of the bass.
WWE would be well served to just run like a 20 minute network special where they explain the rules of these matches so people aren’t massively confused when the shows over.
Can they get Kevin and Sami to host this network special? Then make it an hour.
Would watch
@Endy_Mion now I’m sad that there is no more Talking Smack for Sami and KO to show up on.
Has there even been a kayfabe time when WWE refs weren’t terrible and the fact that they’re terrible hasn’t been a key element of WWE’s storytelling? Like every classic tag match ever tends to hinge on clueless refs in one way or another. It’s gotta suck spending your entire fandom dragging that frustration around.
I really don’t think wrestling benefits from even attempting to pretend there’s consistent rules. I’ll say it till I’m blue in the face, but the less wrestling attempts to be realistic, the better. We’re a world where Super Bowl commercials are on some Tim and Eric shit. We love the absurd. When you take something as bizzare as wrestling and try to treat it like it’s Serious Business with rules and shit, you just look like a crazy person, in a bad way. Dick Flips, Osprey and Ricochet doing competitive gymnastics, Braun throwing things, that’s what gets mainstream interest, not crisp logical well reffed matches (I like those a ton, still my favorite part of wrestling, but they work just as well in an environment that’s not attempting to be realistic and allows for silly storytelling devices and ignores attempts at verisimilitude).
Understand your point, but how can you build a story universe without any consistency or internal logic? Sorry but it’s just lazy writing writing if these “always terrible” refs are hired by a company who take themselves so seriously that the higher-ups will regularly organize fights with the talent and themselves.
If you don’t have internal logic, it just punishes those who pay attention. Boo.
Except that WWE classifies itself as “sports entertainment” and sports by their definition have rules and boundaries so all parties can follow along.
Were they just like “Yeah, we’re a wrestling show, who cares” that’d be fine, but they seem to want to be taken as a serious sports-like option (Trying to gain traction on ESPN for example) so you at least have to follow a basic rule set
Random list of things that are hard to explain in kayfabe:
1) Ref quality. Why hasn’t WWE identified that the refs are a problem, and tried some sort of fix–like a backup ref on the outside to provide extra sight lines and take over in case the main ref is accidentally hurt, or instant replay. Every other athletic competition has these things.
2) Why aren’t the Raw and Smackdown matches set ahead of time? Why are they making them up on the fly? What exactly was the plan if no one randomly wandered to the ring at 8pm to air some grievance leading to the main event being scheduled? Is the GM sitting in the back at 7:59PM thinking “I sure hope we have enough random grievances tonight for a full show!”
3) Why aren’t backstage attacks considered assault? Fighting in the ring or during a match–sure that’s your job. Some guy hits you with a kendo stick while you’re minding your business in the back? Assault, call the cops, etc. Boxers aren’t allowed to legally punch each other whenever they feel like it, just because they’re both boxers.
Consistent logic and character motivations are super important (and the WWE fails here far too often). Consistent rules are not. Especialy when there’s a logical explanation for their inconsistency (WWE refs have been clueless and overmatched from jump, they make mistakes, the GMs have to clean that up with the booking)
I don’t think “Two guys pin the same dude so they both win” is inconsistent logic, it makes (enough) sense to me. It makes logical sense to me that a ref would see somebody pinned and make the count.
What bothers me about Brandon’s complaint is that it doesn’t feel like it comes from “this is bad storytelling” as much as “this isn’t credible”.
In terms of “punishing people who pay attention” – my takeaway is usually “Really, you were paying attention? 20 years of paying attention to wrestling taught you to expect somebody the WWE has never consistently done?”. And how are you punished exactly? Because you’re getting frustrated by what you’re seeing? Isn’t that more you punishing yourself by not managing your expectations?
While it would be great if the WWE was better with continuity- at the same time if you’re telling a story that never ends with mostly the same characters, there’s going to be spots where you have to get fuzzy with history. Yeah, the WWE could be much, much, much better about it, and I’m not excusing their writing, but as fans that should be something we came to grips with a while back.
@The Real Birdman I mean you’ve basically summed up my problem with how the WWE attempts to present their product. Vince’s idea of Sports Entertainment is fucking terrible. So yeah, I’m going to be pretty happy with anything that moves away from it.
Why aren’t consistent rules important? That makes no sense. especially when one of the key ways of telling faces and heels apart is one disregards the rules. How can you have a heel or in a Guerrero and Stone Cold sense, face that subverts, circumvents, or ignores the rules if they don’t exist and have force? The rules are important if for no other reason than what it triggers when they’re broken.
I also disagree a bit with the idea that long continuity works against them. That’s just an excuse they use when they want to actively ignore something that at the time was actually important without putting in any thought to explain what changed. But long continuity can actually work in its favor (see: Sami Zayn’s heel turn where his whole history with Kevin Owens was acknowledged; The Shield reunion, even if it could’ve been handled better). I would buy the we have a limited cast of characters to work with thing, if they didn’t have a large and deep locker room, who rarely get used on the two big shows, and if they hadn’t just shuffled a large number out the door several times over the last few years.
I think it boils down to this: the universe would make more sense and have “better” internal logic if the rules were more closely adhered to/bothered with. If you think that it makes sense for these (kayfabe) problems to come up over and over again, then your suspension of disbelief is stronger than mine I guess. On the surface your argument looked like those people who say “Don’t question anything in speculative fiction, because there’s no such thing as superheroes/the force/potions/whatever.” I get that that isn’t what you’re saying now, but I still don’t believe it should be down to fans to expect less from WWE when the answers are so easy, every loser on the internet (err… cough) has a solution.
I’m not saying don’t have rules, I’m just saying that the “rule of cool” should be one of the first ones. That the rules should be there to benefit the storytelling (as noted above, rules are important so heels can break them) and not to enforce a sense of realism on a fundamentally unrealistic thing.
For me it’s far from suspension of disbelief, it’s almost the opposite. In a sense wrestling’s almost totally failed me there (or I’ve failed it), I feel like I’m always too aware of how the sausage gets made and all the outside constraints that get placed on the storytelling. I know that Jason Jordan is hurt and that they’ve got to find some way to give Seth something to do at the PPV. I know that’s going to mean some bullshit that I’m not sure I can expect to make perfect sense.
That said, I’d never say fans were wrong to expect more in some “some bullshit” moments (I think WWE’s storytelling is currently very bad, and arguably basically always has been bad and the good moments were either luck or on the backs of incredible individual personalities), but I think there’s a difference between expecting more and letting the fact that WWE has never consistently met those expectations significantly impact your enjoyment of the product.
Can we show some love for TWW?
Statistician Dana Brooke has been a delight, and Apollo Crews being all BRAY CAN’T DIGEST ME was quite funny. I feel like Titus O’Neil’s natural goober personality spreads to both of them and it’s such a joy.
Obviously, I miss Tozawa, but I think Titus Worldwide is a super underrated part of this show.
I’d honestly love to see them do more with TWW. Put the CW belt on Tozawa and bring him back, then have Titus just constantly talk it up while Dana Brooke does an analysis on whether the belt is more effective around the waist or over the shoulder. For raisins.
Tozawa!!!! If they get him back they’d be perfect.
Crews is legit & I’m glad he’s finally getting a spot to shine.
WWE should really stop feuding NXT call-ups w/ Ziggler right off the bat. It kills any possible momentum (Corbin & Nak) and I’m not impressed with a newcomer beating a guy who loses all the time.
One step further, put the belt on tozawa and THEN have Titus come sniffing around again.
I’m with SuaveIdiot in that I’d love if they did something with the group. If Titus isn’t going to really be much of a competitor anymore, maybe bring Tozawa back in the fold – did he even leave? – and make a tag team of he and Crews. Or something. Crews is too talented to never try something with.
Not only are they getting more shine lately, Apollo seems MUCH more comfortable lately. Here’s hoping they pull the trigger soon. But it seems he’s getting the seasoning he needed.
If Elias and Braun both don’t have their instruments in their chambers I’m gonna throw something. Possibly a tambourine.
Some might say, given Braun’s size, that the chamber pod would be too small. I say, there’s always room for cello.
@CFCarboni you took the long way to get there but I like what you did there.
+1 to you sir
@CFCarboni well done, my friend.
@CFCarboni, that sir was impressive.
If you made up a drinking game and had to take a shot every time Michael Cole says “big dog” or Roman Reigns throws a superman punch, after one Raw, you’d be dead.
I picked bayley to win and sasha to turn last night i was highly disappointed when sasha didnt turn heel. Angle seemed like he was either under the influence or CTE is starting to set in hopefully he was simply “not feeling well” but he was really rough last night
Sasha’s absolutely going to turn heel soon, so I wouldn’t worry. She’s playing up some of the older heel mannerisms in the ring, something I’ve noticed since the final four of the Rumble, and it seems like a purposeful decision of her getting frustrated where she is on the card and reverting to old form. I personally wouldn’t have her turn made on Bayley though, even if that’s effective shorthand for it. It might be fun if they play up the friendship and the awkwardness between the two of a face who realizes her friend slid backwards into old, ugly habits, but doesn’t want to face it for a while, ending up with Sasha THEN turning on her too the second Bayley wins some kind of opportunity Sasha wants.
I think it would be a bit fresh if Sasha turns completely heel, but retains her friendship with Bayley. Bayley then has the moral conflict of a friend who cheats, while Sasha has a punching bag, but a punching bag that ONLY she can talk down to, getting livid if someone else goes after Bayley. Thus all our lesbian relationship fanfics turn into an abusive relationship.
Waiting for that Sasha Heel Turn is basically the equivalent of all those TV shows (House, Bones, Castle, etc.) that have sexual tension between the two leads and they do that whole “will they, won’t they” until like season 6 or 7.
Also, Corey Graves just losing his shit when Strowman hit Elias with that guitar was awesome. Best part of the show.
He was SO happy.
Isn’t Cena’s Wrestlemania tradition of late to announce that he’s entering the Andre The Giant Battle Royale only to have something or someone take him on the path to a different match? I think he’s put his name in for each one and he’s not actually been in one yet. Maybe that can be his retirement match.
It’s clear that Strowman is amazing, but boy oh boy does WWE have lightning in a bottle with Elias right now. He is getting over exactly the way The Rock was getting over in 1998. PLEASE don’t screw this up, WWE!!!
The interesting thing is, that when The Rock was getting over like that, who was also on his way to the top? Stone Cold. They might be able to do another Golden Age if they can cultivate all these top tiers in the making properly.
is that a, did you just……Braun/Elias = Stone Cold/Rock? You, sir, might actually be right. As much as I am loving Braun, Elias is my total jam right now.
If Miz beat Cena clean and the world turned from sepia to color and the Munchkins and With Spandexers danced and Miz got the magic shoes, another house would drop from the sky, squash Miz, and Cena would walk out and be all I win lol and now I’m irrationally angry about a movie that doesn’t exist. Wrestling is weird.
Asuka can’t be Lesnar. Asuka actually gives a fuck about the product and wrestles more than once every yearly quarter.
That’s true.
Watching Cena v. Miz I realized they are this generation’s Hogan v. Flair, and that I was watching this generation’s Monday Nitro.
Did anyone else notice Michael Cole pulling out a Bruce Springsteen “Atlantic City” lyric reference after Elias was crushed?
Every, and I mean every, Elias appearance on Raw is accompanied by a Michael Cole Springsteen reference. It is a highlight for me each show. Cole is a huge fan. This week, I also loved Graves’ Idiot Wind Dylan reference
Oh, McMahon absolutely knows what he has. I’ve been sure of that for months. Clean loss to Lesnar aside, they’ve taken a lot of care not to diminish his aura and to keep him from losing often, with any losses usually in multi-man matches where he isn’t pinned, plus they’ve been sure to come up with at least one cool spot a month for the guy to do. It seems like he’s on the way to his first singles title at Wrestlemania, probably set up by Miz costing him in the chamber, but that dude’s destined to be a multi-time world champion. They put the work in on this guy when they could have just been as lazy as they can typically get.
Imagine if they were this careful with building other guys. Then maybe they wouldn’t have to worry about salving them months down the road.
I’m talking about Braun, if it isn’t clear – it probably is – I just somehow did not mention his name in all that because question mark.
San Jose is blessed. At least, that very spot on the stage is. The spot where Braun played the bass should be given a national landmark, as it’s the very same spot where the Undertaker destroyed a Vespa ( gifted from Kurt Angle) by throwing it off the stage, and the Bushwhackers licked each others’ heads during their HoF speech one last time on WWE television.
Last night, Cami said that Braun’s attack on Elias made him like Braun less. My initial thought was, “I didn’t know Cami suffered head trauma this weekend” but then I kinda got where he was coming from.
This was a preplanned attack from Braun on a smaller opponent. Not a match. Not a outburst of anger. A premeditated attempt to make someone look foolish, to intimidate them and then cause them injury.
Now, if this was a one-off thing in response to Elias cracking him with a guitar, then it’s fine. But if this turns into 8 straight weeks of Braun “getting revenge”, then yes, I think it does take Braun into typical WWE Face territory and makes me like him less too. But lets give it the benefit of the doubt.
I thought it was fine for a couple reasons. For one, it was a pretty head-on attack. Braun showed up on stage, sang, then made it very clear what was about to happen. It wasn’t a back-jump or anything shady and Elias not only didn’t run, but actively tried not only to take it to Braun, but smash him with a guitar. For two, Braun isn’t really a traditional face so much as a tweener people cheer. The guy does a lot of destructive, dickish stuff, like clearing out a production truck through intimidation, toppling a semi and destroying everyone in catering. If anything, he’s only slightly shifted towards face in the same way Rock did in ’99; the targets slowly changed to be mainly heels, but the act itself didn’t.
I think the nicest/facest he’s been has been the oddball friendship with Alexa, otherwise, he’s just Braun Strowman, dude who destroys whoever crosses him.
Cena references being “a dead man”, and they push him having a streak. Gee, I wonder where that’s going.
I really liked Matt Hardy going for the Side Effect off the turnbuckle. It shows he watches the program. It worked for Cena, it worked for Bayley, so he gave it a shot. It’s like at Wrestlemania 19 how in the Cruiserweight (I think) and women’s matches someone uses that “hopping rolling clutch pin” move but doesn’t get the 3, and then later Shawn Michaels uses it to pin Jericho. Multi-match psychology.
Was 205 taken off Raw?
“WWE acknowledges G.L.O.W. as a thing”
Ummm, what? Razor Ramon, Rikishi and the Godfather were all inducted recently without ANY mention of anything they did outside those gimmicks. What makes you think Ivory isn’t going to get the same treatment?
They literally said she got her start in GLOW in her HoF announcement video package.