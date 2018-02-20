The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/19/18: The Infinity Gauntlet

Because it lasted a really long time, get it?
Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman because Braun Showman and attempted to win some sort of humanitarian award for playing a standup bass like a guitar, accidentally breaking it, then breaking it on purpose using Elias’ body.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. It’s WrestleMania season! Strange things are afoot!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 19, 2018.
“Or the Hall is when Jarrett calls for Order 66 and activates all the TNA sleeper agents on the roster.”
Fuck me, that was hilarious. I hope that happens
Seth Rollins is the Obi-Wan crossfitting himself out of a sure death situation.
with AJ as Anakin hitting forearms on the younglings in the Performance Center
THAT is how you run an invasion angle!
*Chef Kiss*
My take is that Rollins is being set up for a Reigns heel turn on Sunday. Assuming the steroid allegations are even maybe true, the WWE stock is at an all-time high, they just signed Rousey, and there’s no way in hell they’re going to risk souring everything they have going with breaking news that the WWE champ is involved in a steroid scandal. However, there’s really nothing to do with Reigns to keep him at the top of the card as a face while this whole thing blows over. All the other top guys are locked into other feuds, so having him remind us all that Rollins screwed him at WM a couple years ago – coupled with Rollins looking like Daniel Bryan last night, presents the perfect opportunity for Rollins to knock Reigns out of the elimination chamber match cleanly during another “is Rollins going to do the impossible tonight?”, only for Reigns to go for the “we’re still cool, bro” handshake then turn it into a spear, knocking Rollins out of the match and shitting in the fan’s cereal.
Roman will win
Between the fans still booing and his link to PEDs, is it possible they’re not going to go with Roman on Sunday?
That DEFINITELY means they’re going with Roman. Just trying to get that last-minute swerve in.
They took Crews out of Apollo’s name because of the school shooters name being Nikolas Cruz. They could always give it back to him but they don’t want it said on tv right now especially “crews can’t lose”. they might just wait until the kids name isn’t completely in the spotlight.
also Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss are 110% winning their chamber matches. I would bet every dollar I make for the rest of my life on it.
Seriously I am so sure that I will pay ANY member of Uproxx that comments on this post $25 if they both don’t win
I’ll send you my PayPal after Sunday :)
I don’t comment often but when I do I hope for free money
You know you have a gambling problem when…
you can send me your PayPal but I will be sending you $0. no gambling problem here. Just confidence.
That’s like three beers so I’m in.
In.
Man, you guys are nuts. You’re getting against the most absurdly strong booked wrestler WWE has seen since mid 2000s John Cena…and Roman Reigns
…this should not have posted twice.
You guys are betting against the most absurdly strong booked wrestler in years? And Roman Reigns?
I’m happily in.
I feel like in the spirit of the great Emilio, you should be betting blowjobs instead of money.
Also definitely in.
Hi, I’m also not afraid to grovel.
Fascinating. Gotta admire your Moxie. I’m certain on Alexa, after Rollins performance last night, I’m shook on Reigns though. I saw awesome, I can’t help it.
I love free money.
I agree Roman is a sure thing, but for the women my money is on Sasha and Bayley being the final 2 and Sasha finally turning heel and winning.
I also like money
I can’t wait to retain my money. Elimination chamber will be my moment. Everyone here will finally know the name “poop” as a household name.
Look, you’re probably right, but what do I have to lose by commenting? If I get $25, I get $25. If Roman and Bliss win, oh well.
I’ll accept $25 this Sunday and buy myself a Balor Club shirt with it.
thank you for your brash bravado. I applaud you. I will take my $25 if I win. I’ll send you $5 if not
A bold prediction. If John Mellencamp ever wins an Oscar, I’ll be a rich man.
I accept your generosity, good sir
Everyone has a price.
I like your moxie also. Sign me up.
So, John Cena is softly heeling. His preoccupation with the crowd during his Elimination Chamber match qualifier. His sour disposition. His asking Rollins to give up during their match. He then paints it as a humanitarian mistake that he won’t make again in the PiP interview. If he is going to become this unlikable veteran guy who is up his own ass brand of soft heel, I could be in to that.
Co-signed.
John Cena will never ever be heel. If he was ever going to he would’ve done it a long time ago
I think you may be right. He can run mostly the same schtick for the kids, but the other stuff plays to the smarks who want him to be heel. He could be the most under the radar tweener of all time.
I feel like he’s been this for a bit now and I don’t know if I’m just making too much of things or if everyone else is missing the subtleties. One of the more recent examples is actually the Rumble, where he was pretty much business when he tossed dudes. Then there’s the Hurricane appearance. He had a second or two of the old Cena “can you believe this is happening” camera mugging, but once Hurricane got in the ring and they got moving, Cena picked him up, dumped him over the top and just stood there, giving Helms just the most annoyed, lingering side eye I’ve ever seen from him, when in the past it feels like he’d play along far more with the nonsense. It feels like his character has been a bit more frustrated under the surface the past year and a half. The only thing I don’t know is if it’s intentional or not.
Cena’s a good actor, especially in the WWE style, I think he’s completely doing it on purpose and it’s great. Now all we’ve gotta do is wait for him to become Hollywood Cena.
The Ariel Winter of our discontent made me laugh, even though “discontent” and Ariel Winter should not belong in the same sentence. At first I was upset when I read that unstoppable monster Strowman come out last to kick the shit out of on-paper not very threatening chickenshit heel the Miz, but the entire story the gauntlet match told was so very good that if Braun came out anywhere else in the story it would have overshadowed Rollins and not helped the show as much. Also, it was fun watching Seth evolve into Elias and then hit his final evolution with Strowman. @Spitty made a great joke about how Elias looks like Seth with a bit more of a beard.
Also, point #9 for the gauntlet match makes has so much sound logic in it I’m actually scared
makes/has*
Ultimately I know it’s not going to happen, but I’m allowing myself to start kinda believing that they might go with Strowman on Sunday. Or, at worst, book a Triple threat for the Mania main event with Strowman included. I just can’t believe they’re going to ignore the incredible run Strowman’s been on for the last year. That guy deserves the main event at Mania and just including him would salvage the whole thing. Then again, I remember thinking the same thing about Punk and Mania main events, so… shrugs.
As for the rest of the show, yeah, whatever, I have little to say. I do hope Bray joins forces with Matt, that’s the only way this story helps either guy.
Yeah I agree their determination to do Roman vs Lesnar at Mania kinda ruined that Strowman should be the one to beat Lesnar. Roman doesn’t need the win, he’s already a made man. Strowman vs Lesnar should’ve never happened last year, should’ve been held off 1v1 til Mania and Strowman should’ve won in a no DQ match or something. Then maybe they could’ve done Strowman Lesnar Roman at Summerslam and Roman could win the title then since that’s what they want to do. That way everyone could’ve benefitted really. but unfortunately Roman will win the chamber and title. Strowman I think will win it from Roman. Next best thing for Strowman would probably be him & rousey vs triple H and Stephanie.
Option #3 for Double J – the moment he gets onstage, Road Dogg attacks him for his ring. “I sang the damn song!”
That highlights GIF of Bayley and Rose is both goofus and gallant.
The Gauntlet sounds like a pretty good name for a themed PPV.
I’d put down $9.99 a month to watch a PPV that was just three hours of Seth Rollins fighting his ass off.
The Gauntlet should be the always February PPV to set up the challenger for the other championship that the winner of the rumble isn’t going after
I think The Gauntlet should be to Survivor Series what the Royal Rumble is to Wrestlemania. Make it 10 guys, with the winner getting a title shot. One match, 3 hours, sensible booking. Sign me up.
I’ll add my seal of approval to this WWF: In Your House: The Gauntlet, idea.
@Amaterasu’s Son I mean if the Starcade name and War Games (sort of), why not IYH?
Only if it involves The Miz facing off against Theo and CT in an ATV gladiator joust.
Wish they would learn that episodes like this that flip the usual plotting are a refreshing change. I also expected the gauntlet would be a lame “more of what you’ll see on Sunday” bookings, but they definitely made it something of value.
At the end of the first Shield run, Rollins was doing crazy hot tags and high flying stuff and stunts and I thought for sure he would be the breakout face from the group. His heel turn and injury and return and injury delayed that, but his tag run with Dean and last night was the promise fulfilled of a crazy athletic guy with exceptional timing and storytelling. Love it!
After watching the actual wrestling that’s happening lately, I’d honestly love to see WWE put more focus on the Intercontinental Title. Miz is the best at what he does, and there is so much talent that could benefit from chasing him and the Miztourage, from Balor to Apollo to even Elias and some other folk. Plus it’s the only belt I constantly see on this show.
Agreed, yet the IC champ is still portrayed as a guy who can’t beat the Universal Champ or anybody in the Universal picture unless he cheats his ass off. I wish there was less contrived disparity between the secondary and top title, on both shows. They can all be important for different reasons, if the stories were told right. I mean, the Miz totally makes the IC title very important, especially personally to him, but then WWE erodes that foundation by making him look like a B+ putz instead of a cunning vet/threat.
As much as I loved the gauntlet match I had one issue with it. Miz shouldn’t have even tried to compete. He should have gone out there and just laid down for finn to pin him or just taken a count out. Its a match that meant nothing so why risk anything? Seemed like the smart heel thing to do. Braun could have then destroyed him as he was laughing his way up the ramp bragging about how fresh he is going to be sunday.
That is a smart heel thing to do, but so is bringing your Entourage and cheating so you can rub it in. Especially since he’s been feuding with Balor on the internet. Hope they have an IC storyline soon.
Send Bayley back to NXT and Mandy to my apartment
Shout out to the “rib tape” comment. Every time old Simpsons references collide with wrestling, I feel like someone has given my inner child some new pogs…or gak…or whatever.
None of my friends in high school thought it was funny when I’d chant, “the rocky the”
Your friends in high school were monsters
Its been like 20 years, but I still appreciate that vindication
“Roman Reigns is a dick” had me dying with laughter. I said it on the other thread, but seeing Seth do what he did made me happy and mad. Maybe we get Seth/Braun/Roman/Brock after last night and Sunday. I want to be hopeful that Seth’s performance changed minds. But again, who the fuck am I kidding?
“Roman Reigns is a dick” is somehow both the most simple and complex his character could truly be.
Seth Rollins beat Roman Reigns & John Cena on the same night is the new Jericho beat The Rock and Stone Cold on the same night talking point.
Is there nyway Ambrose is healed so we can at least get a Brock v. Shield fatal four-way at Mania?
No mention of Nia beating the nipple out of Asuka?
I feel that’s punishable by death at the hands of the Empress for bringing it up, and not the fun kind of death.
Ammy’s son, what’s Her ruling on that?
I have no idea. I refused to bring it up (not I of all people didn’t mention it last night), and I also forbade any other priests from bringing it to her attention. (checks the environment) It may have only been aureola in any event. We shall not speak of this again. For our own good.
My favorite moment of last night by far was Miz’s expression slowly changing from gleeful satisfaction after beating Finn Bálor to gut-wrenching horror as the crowd chanted “STROWMAN” at him, and the camera focusing on his deer-in-the-headlights face as the music hit was just brilliant.
It was elite tier performance even for the Miz.
Last night’s Gauntlet Match is as close as we will ever get to Aztec Warfare in WWE.
You say it doesn’t compare to Bryan winning at Wrestlemania 30, but let’s be honest here. Defeating JOHN CENA and ROMAN REIGNS, not only in the same night, but back to back immediately after each other, COMPLETELY CLEAN both times, is one of, if not THE greatest wrestling accolade you could possibly have in the modern age, both in keyfabe and from a meta standpoint. Like, we’ve all been here for the past 10 to 15 years right? Rollins being able to defeat the two most protected guys since Hogan isn’t something that should be downplayed compared to ANYTHING. Like fuck the Universal Title, that piece of shit has no prestige and means nothing, hell fuck the WWE title even, it spent sixth months on Jinder Mahal for christ’s sake. In 2018 getting to say you beat those two guys in the way Rollins did easily means more than any title the company currently has.
The only way the hat trick could’ve been any better is if he’d also beaten Haitch immediately after.
Agreed! I doubt Cena or Reigns could go even in a (non gimmick) singles match for an hour without being visibly winded, let alone look like a total boss like Rollins did
I said something like it last night, but it really felt like Vince or the creative team just said “gauntlet match” but then fell asleep, and someone else took over from there. No way I ever expected a gauntlet match could have been amazing, much less to this extent.
I had as much fun watching the Gauntlet match as I’ve had watching Raw in the last 4 years. Raw and Smackdown are sort of Star Wars’ version of the Expanded Universe: you kinda need to have some familiarity with it to figure out who is who, but the WWE ppvs are like the Movies. So, I watch and nothing really shocks me and I shrug my shoulders and that’s about it. But Rollins beating Reigns and Cena was pretty damn spectacular. They set the order perfectly.
Just need to throw this out there: “Now is the winter of our discontent” means “The bad times are over, and things are beginning to look up”. I feel like the vast, vast majority of people who use this phrase have no fucking clue what it means.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great pun, but literally the exact polar opposite of Brandon’s point.