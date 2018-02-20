The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/19/18: The Infinity Gauntlet

WWE Raw

Because it lasted a really long time, get it?

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman because Braun Showman and attempted to win some sort of humanitarian award for playing a standup bass like a guitar, accidentally breaking it, then breaking it on purpose using Elias’ body.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. It’s WrestleMania season! Strange things are afoot!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 19, 2018.