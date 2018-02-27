The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/26/18: Yard Work

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We eliminated in the chamber. Asuka’s still undefeated, Alexa Bliss is still Raw Women’s Champion, The Bar are still Tag Team Champions, and Roman Reigns is going to the WrestleMania main event for the fourth time in a row.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 26, 2018.