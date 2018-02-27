The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/26/18: Yard Work

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We eliminated in the chamber. Asuka’s still undefeated, Alexa Bliss is still Raw Women’s Champion, The Bar are still Tag Team Champions, and Roman Reigns is going to the WrestleMania main event for the fourth time in a row.
Here's the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 26, 2018.
This could be the Wrestlemania where we get both Sasha-Bayley and Owens-Zayn, and both of them will be wedged in whatever time is left over with no stakes whatsoever.
I get that Bray’s feuds going nowhere and constantly making him look like a loser is tedious and doesn’t help anyone, but for real, stop acting like it’s his fault. You find every reason in the world to back up other guys who are spinning their wheels when they’re not given anything good to work with, so why keep going “fuck Bray Wyatt, he should die and go away” every time he’s on TV?
because it’s been years and years of awful content. The same reason why I react that way to Ziggler. Sure, it could be better, and I am happy to enjoy it when it is, but it never, ever is.
Strong agree. If we’re here for semi-woke wrestling analysis, getting all kayfabe with your character critiques as fodder for lazy/cheap jokes and taking what ostensibly amounts to shots at performers for the failures of their boss when you damn well know better just isn’t cool. (this was equally true of shots taken at the Riott Squad).
There’s a pretty valid argument that Bray, more than anybody, would benefit from either leaving WWE or a complete character reboot (I think the character is past the point of no return, but there’s still a ton of gold in the wrestler), but man, spend the time to actually make that argument. Frankly it would be a lot more interesting reading than pedantic examinations of the authority storylines (yes, they’re bad, but they’re typically in service of setting up entertaining matches and I can tolerate that kind of thing much more than the complete misuse of the talent).
(also I don’t know that the Dolph comparison is fair, as Dolph’s zero effort promos are a much different thing from Bray, who at least feels like he’s trying to make the best of a mess he was given. ).
I’m here for clever jokey wrestling analysis, let the Bray bashing continue. Also if a fraction of the stuff that’s come out about “Bray the person” is true, then Brandon isn’t mocking the guy enough.
Not all reboots are good reboots. Example, look at Harper and Rowan.
Not all reboots are bad reboots. Example, look at Suit Jericho.
Can we get J&J back so we can have a Triple Trio Threat match at Mania between Rollins, Balor Club, and Miz w/ Miztourage?
Were Anderson and Gallows actually good in New Japan? Because you basically just put them on the same level as J&J Security and it felt right. I would actually pick the Miztourage to win this matchup.
@Mr.Bliss hmm, they were and are good workers. J&J the comedy team vs. Noble and Mercury as workers are completely different – what I guess I’m saying is all three of those tag teams are (or should be?) much better than the credit they’re given.
Anderson is a great fucking worker.
Gallows is…a funny guy and pretty big.
They were an alright team.
Pretty obnoxious that they’re doing the Smackdown face authority fucks with heel making them more empathetic thing on Raw. I REALLY hope that was just a one shot for tonight and not a continuing thing, we already have to deal with the weekly headache of Graves trying to explain things logically while the other commentators yell at him that he doesn’t understand and the Shane’s in charge so he’s right… do NOT need that on Raw.
Reigns promo was pretty good… too bad he’s still going to get booed out of the building at Mania. So excited to see lots and lots of Reigns as Universal Champion beating everyone on Raw… he doesn’t take breaks either so every month you get to see Reigns beat up someone new! How exciting! BLEHHHH
As much as I’m into the way the IC Title scene is shaping up on Raw (I personally love Finn Balor being a shithead and stealing Rollins’ thunder), I’m going to be a little bummed if Strowman is in that match. Yeah, that match will rule and all, but he’s been the MVP of the entire company for the last year and deserves better than being in the annual multi-man ladder match.
Better than maybe becoming IC Champion at Wrestlemania? Like what? Roman vs Brock is happening, no use hoping for something different, Undertaker is going with Cena for safe-style match, and HHH is there to make Ronda vs Steph believable. An multi-man IC match where he can destroy multiple guys and has a pretty good chance at winning a prestigious title seems like a great spot to me.
And the multi-man ladder matches always need a big guy (usually Mark Henry) to catch the smaller guys on the crazy spots.
I just realized Mercury and Gallows were 2/3 (minus Serena) of the SES.
@Johnny Slider It’s not a bad spot, and he probably would do great things with the IC Title, to the point where we’re all more into that then whatever nonsense Roman Reigns is doing with the Big Red belt.
I honestly was fine with the idea of him fighting just Miz for the title because Braun’s character excels so much at the build to a match. And maybe it’s just me, but those multi-man ladder matches just never feel like they have any build or story to them. It’s just some brawls on the go-home shows, a few cool “moments” during the match and a new direction for the title in April.
Well, Roman v. Brock is LIKELY happening. Though may I recommend reading the recently posted article on Strowman’s change of plans? It was just recently posted here on Uproxx.
Finn turning heel?
If Alexa stands on Braun’s shoulders to pull down the title and hand it to Braun, it’ll be magical
d’oh, that was supposed to be a reply to @pittman25
Okay yeah, that would make up for a lot.
I’m picturing the main event as a replay of Brock/Goldberg at WMXX with both wrestlers getting booed relentlessly. Except Roman won’t be leaving the company and will have to pick up the pieces the next night on Raw.
Cena will go to Smackdown and somehow get a match with Nakamura for the title shot or to be added to the title match at Mania. He will lose to Nakamura and then wind up facing the Undertaker.
How to solve problems 101: Bray Wyatt is going nowhere and he’s a good performer in the ring. Matt Hardy is going nowhere without Jeff, and who knows when Jeff is coming back. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy as the goofiest/weirdest tag team ever with their weirdo laughs taking on Cesaro and Seamus would at least take two of your superstars and give them a purpose and help keep the tag titles relevant.
DarthBile, how did you get a copy of my Christmas list? I’ve been begging for that to be the end result of all this nonsense.
No.
Fuck no.
Watching Cesaro sell for Matt Hardy’s “offense” hurt enough the first time.
If the Vince approved version of Hardy is going to be greeted by beach balls from an otherwise enthusiastic crowd, there’s just no real point to him being there.
I liked how they were talking about Banks Bayley swerve and Graves was all like “we all seen it coming from a mile away” lol
A small note to Bayley Bayling on Sasha… she let Sasha alone in the ring but when Asuka was in trouble, she saved her. I think an even bigger middle finger to the boss and still pays off the respect handshake frm the Empress. Five stars.
All in on the dogpile forming over the IC title. You can actually see it on TV!!
Brandon, when you asked if we should hate the self-serving jerks running the show or be mad that people aren’t obeying authority, take that a step further.
Vince’s Good Brother Trump is a self-serving asshole of a President, everyone knows it, yet all his buddies get mad when people disobey him and insult him.
WWE is a metaphorical commentary on America now. “Your leader is an asshole, but DAMMIT, YOU’D BETTER OBEY HIM!”
Am I the only who thinks WWE is counting on us forgetting that Asuka could challenge Charlotte and then think they’re shocking us when she does and Angle puts Nia back in against Bliss since she said Nia “deserved” to be in the WM match AFTER she knew Nia wouldn’t be?
I mean, I’m planning on WWE thinking we’re that stupid, so… this all makes sense?
Nia and Bliss is an angle with history, I’d be for that. Also, Charlotte vs. Asuka would be a great and believable match, as in, I could see both ladies winning. Alexa is a wonderful character, but even as a conniving heel there is no way I’d believe she could beat Asuka.
Maybe Woken Matt, Bray, KO and Sami can have a Fatal Four Way To Determine Which Superstar With All The Potential In The World Is The Least Poorly Booked match. On the pre-show, of course.
Make it a ladder match, with the first one to go up the ladder and grab the “new booking guide” for their career.
hhh punching out kurt angle and just immediately booking it out of the ring made me laaaaaaugh and laaaaaugh
A little bummed actually, I coulda sworn I had two quality comments Monday night. Ahh c’est la vie.
Raw Women as The Community Study Group!?!?
Jeff = Alexa (aloof, the center of attention, disinterested in others until she needs them)
Abed = Dana (trusting, aware of tropes, watches lots of tapes/TV)
Troy = Mandy (jock, cocky, probably remembers outdated political raps)
Pierce = Mickie (has been around before everyone else)
Shirley = Nia (true personality is nice, will kill you if you stand in her way/cheat on a spouse)
Annie = Bayley (sweet, innocent, we try not to sexualize her)
Britta = Sasha (aloof, probably pronounces words however she wants, her character is the AT&T of people)
Chang = Asuka (Wild Card!)
Dean Pelton = Alicia (likes dressing up, being in charge)
The Cool Study Group Buddy Joins = Absolution
The Bar, Titus Worldwide, Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Club, Miztourage, and the Revival is more than three teams. Twice as many, in fact.
Now delete jobbers and stooges.