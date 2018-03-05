The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 1/12/98: It Takes A Nation

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold hit the Stunner on anyone that moved, The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust wrestled in blackface, and Terry Funk debuted as Pantyhoseface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for January 12, 1998.
I needed to shorten Kevin Kelly’s report to make it a Haiku
Phin got a cold drink
Henry heard the commotion
STUNNER! STUNNER! STUN…..
“Sunny in the Legion of Doom flame top.”
I want this more than anything.
Like Max Max – Wonder Woman, just spectacular.
@DenseMan1 @Amaterasu’s Son
[i.pinimg.com]
So Austin started his pandering hillbilly stuff before he won the title…I thought it took a little while for him to go full parody.
I just remembered that I was at a RAW in State College and then realized we’re 2 years away from the one I was at (Jericho won the title off HHH in the opener but had to surrender it when video replay showed it was a fast count).
Wow that Luna Vachon gif just blew my mind
Best she ever looked.
Didn’t think “bouncy/cute” was in her repertoire.
I always had a thing for Luna, in the same way I had a thing for Grace Jones. Great legs there.
DX Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Bret & Owen Hart would have made an amazing SummerSlam Main Event.
“If you’ve read any of our vintage NWA columns….”
(Checks notes)
What vintage NWA columns?
I’m trying to remember, did Penn State and Florida have any kind of rivalry in 1998? Friggin’ New Age Outlaws can’t even get their local heat right.
Ah, apparently they played in the Citrus Bowl weeks earlier, lol
PSU had just lost to the Gators in the Citrus Bowl on Jan 1 of 1998
[floridagators.com]
That Sunny GIF…
I’ll be in my bunk.
those are not the right shoes for cheerleading….completely breaks the fantasy…..I’ll still be in my bunk.
State College is the actual name of the town Penn St is located in…
I was at this Raw as a 17 year old whippersnapper. Somehow do not remember the RnR’s even though I grew up a huge NWA mark. I remember the NAOs in the Florida shirts, because PSU had just lost to them. Sunny in the PSU cheerleader outfit was in the spank bank for about the next 5 years and has just re-entered the rotation. My high school gf’s brother was ringside with a “the Rock Sucks Cock” sign which I believe made the air.
I somehow also don’t remember the Brothers of Destruction reunion. But I’ve never really liked either.
The correct answer is Sunny dressed as a Penn State Cheerleader as always.
I refuse to give Russo credit for anything, no matter how small.
Fuck him.
My favorite part of the 98 rumble is Shamrock’s face when Mike Chioda snatchs the Intercontinental title back, lol best sell of his career