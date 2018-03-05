The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 1/12/98: It Takes A Nation

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold hit the Stunner on anyone that moved, The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust wrestled in blackface, and Terry Funk debuted as Pantyhoseface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for January 12, 1998.