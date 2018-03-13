The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/12/18: Suspending Disbelief

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun Strowman crushed Elias with a piano. I SAID A PIANO!!! Additionally, Ronda Rousey threw a Samoan Drop without seeming to really know how to throw a Samoan Drop. It’s fine!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 12, 2018.
I don’t think they’re dumb enough to have Rousey main event WM in her very first match not to mention it will effectively be against Stephanie
So they’ll be dumb enough to end it with Roman holding the belt and getting booed again? Unless Styles and Nak are going to get the Main Event, Rousey is the safe bet to send the crowd home happy.
“So they’ll be dumb enough to end it with Roman holding the belt and getting booed again?”
Yes. That is very much what they will do.
What @specialkaos said. Not their first dumb rodeo.
Nahhh, Vince learns from his mistakes and will….you’re right. Big Dog gonna Big Dog.
I third that. They’ve already sent Roman out to close Wrestlemania three times now, knowing full well the crowd hated him all three times. They don’t care. They’re going to push this, hoping fans eventually get stockholm syndrome. So yeah, they’d do it, man. They might not because of Rousey, though, but they’d absolutely do it.
If it is Taker’s final match, he and Cena go on last.
Sad that Muhammad Ali or Cyndi Lauper haven’t been inducted already
+1, or Andy Kaufman
The booking on this show leads me to believe that WWE is spooked enough by what may come out on Reigns in the next couple weeks that they’re purposefully muddying the water with both Reigns (who is suspended) and Strowman (who got a “can he do that???” victory) so if need be they can quickly switch out Reigns for Strowman and act like it’s part of a story and not their usual booking cluster.
Any fan who paid on the pretense of seeing either Lesnar or Rousey this week… lol.
Didn’t it end up being Luther Reigns?
The dude said that the Luther Reigns thing is separate, and that he’s still got dirt on Roman.
The last thing I heard was WWE didn’t feel like the info was going to be damning, so they’re just moving forward with the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar match.
I’m in there twice? I’m the Seth Freaking Rollins of Uproxx commenting!
My fantasy booking for the tag team thing would be Angle insisting Strowman needs a partner. Strowman’s history as a monster leaves him with no friends so he has to insist/manhandle Ellsworth into doing it because James owes him for Braun making him a thing. At WM, Braun is of course easily winning until Ellsworth tags himself in & immediately loses. Bruan powerslams Ellsworth 10x in a fit of rage. The crowd goes wild & you avoid stupidly putting your tag titles on a one man team
If i’m not mistaken, I think Big show quietly retired a few months ago.
That was fake news.
Is there really anyone else other than Elias that could be Braun’s partner? Not that I’m hoping for anyone else (I really want Elias to do well), I’m just trying to figure out who else would be in there besides him and “THESE HANDS.”
I don’t know, does Braun have history with anyone else on RAW, someone he might call family? Braun and Bray vs Hardy Boyz .25 at Summer Slam for the tag titles?
Big Show. Apparently he signed an extension and will be around a bit longer, apparently because of the injury he sustained put him out for a bit. They’d need some story to explain it – last we saw him, Braun was the one putting him out of action – but it’s a viable choice and the two are linked, since their trilogy is part of what put Strowman on everyones radar.
I can totally see Kurt telling Braun he needs a tag team partner backstage and Braun takes a step and we see Elias with his guitar sitting on a black trunk. Elias obviously tags himself in and gets the pin after Braun wrecks The Bar.
Braun doesn’t actually need a partner, he’s 2 guys all by himself, so the perfect partner would have to be James Ellsworth. He and Braun have a history and hand-related catchphrases, and it doesn’t matter that Ellsworth is essentially harmless since Braun will be doing all the work.
I may be missing something, but when in-kayfabe was Roman ever established as “Vince’s boy”?
wait . . . did you not get that it’s Braun on his own? Like, it’s just going to be Braun against the Bar at Mania and Braun on his own is going to hold the straps. He’s not going to have or need a partner . . . that’s the story.
It’s possible they go that way, but he only just won the battle royal. I suspect there will be some shenanigans where he has to have a partner to be tag champ. Solo tag champs is kind of a dumb idea, because that’s not the point of the belts, and I thought it was dumb when I heard TNA did it too. But there’s nothing stopping them from trying it with Strowman.
In Kayfabe, has Vince ever been at Raw at the beginning of the show? He usually shows up with about a half hour left in his Limo.
I checked that Reddit thread that was linked and wow. I didn’t know half the crap Moolah pulled. I knew the story of the original screwjob and how she screwed up the womens tag titles, but basically pimping and raping women is all new information to me. What the hell.
everything and everyone is terrible. Only difference is that now the internet lets everyone know about it
“Using all the techniques and tropes WWE stars have seemingly forgotten about, like thinking and paying attention?” Yeah it definitely seems like the writers have definitely missed the boat on thinking and paying attention. Things like the current Alexa/Mickie/Nia storyline, non-Bar teams jobbing to one guy no matter how monstrous, and trying to make Roman an anti-Vince-SCSA clone which are all pretty tone deaf for reasons Brandon expounds upon in his article. With a few tweaks manipulative Alexa could get comeuppance from Nia without having three people who have been body shamed in a storyline involving that, Roman could just hate on Brock for believable personal reasons instead of trying to set him up against Vince, and Braun could have been put in a tag team with Elias who could have pretended he was too “injured” and quit halfway with Braun still heroically winning instead of making it look like he was set to beat up all the tag teams from the get-go. I like Braun being set up to look like a boss, but it makes everyone else look lame. Club and Revival don’t need more of that.
To be fair, Dennis Miller did bring back Bret Hart to the WWE.
I guess moolah is ok because she was a woman exploiting women. That is trailblazing!
“The finish isn’t a big elaborate sequence or anything, it’s Finn knowing the superplex into the Falcon Arrow is coming and countering it into a pin.
It’s smart wrestling from a guy who has only really done Slingblades and dropkicks.”
…How is it smart by freely accepting in taking a top rope superplex??? Sure, it led to the cradle but…you know…shouldn’t a top rope superplex HURT????
Completely ok with Braun taking out the tag team division himself. It’s fine. Explain your reasons why you are ok with it because they are job-tastic.
And yet, if it were Roman, your words would be saying, “how can WWE keep doing this to not only Roman but to the tag team division that desperately needs a boost! This is why we can’t have Roman liked by us!”
yea…ugh.
….
You’re inability to understand context is either a profoundly annoying gimmick or evidence of a cognitive deficiency
*your, stupid autocorrect
um no. when you complain about one wrestler doing a certain action because you believe it hurts the other badly (in this case the tag team scene) and yet go off immediately right after that have no problems when another wrestler does the exact same thing and have no problem with it…that is profoundly annoying as fuck.
your only context that he and you have is, “its because i like this guy more and i want him in his spot!”
That’s the only context you guys have. That’s it.
So sit down and actually learn what pro wrestling is about.
They will spend the next month making Braun audition “partners”, since the rulebook states you can’t be a solo tag champion.
He and (don’t know who they’ll use, but it’ll vary each week) walk to the ring, but the partner does nothing each week.
RAW before Wrestlemania he promises a surprise.
“Coming to the ring, at a combined 500 pounds, the team of Braun Strowman and……….JAMES ELLSWORTH!”
RAW the next night goes bonkers.
I picture Braun and Elias teaming together. Or, night of Wrestemania, Angle asks Braun has he found a partner yet. Warns him if he doesn’t have a partner he will have to forfeit the match. Braun says not to worry he found someone to carry through the match against the Bar. Braun leaves.
Later when the match happens, The Bar are in the ring awaiting to see if Braun will come with a partner.
And sure enough, out comes Braun Strowman dragging in the air James Ellworth (ala Lesnar holding Charles Robinson up by the belt)
Also the Women’s Battle Royal should have been named Women’s Sensational Battle Royal.
I feel like if Elias doesn’t team with Strowman he can just be in a musical segment maybe interrupted by a legend or Kid Rock. maybe in the battle royal too. other than that only people that would tag with Braun would be Show and Joe. Not sure. if he faces them alone, I feel like Braun could have both belts and then soon after authors of pain debut and beat the hell out of him to win the titles. I feel like he will have a partner though. Count on Elias, joe, or big show.
I’m glad you pointed out that crack Cole made about the Revival not going to Wrestlemania. It sounded so derisive; like he was mocking anyone for daring to like a tag team that, you know, are really good at their jobs and like wrestling and are wrestlers. Damn NXT for producing talent that gets over on their own and then trying to extend that love over to the main roster! Damn them!
1) My beef with Nia is she reminds me of Ryback. She certainly looks impressive but her work doesn’t make her look strong.
2) I’m fine with Ronda not being on every show because it prevents repetition
Speaking of remembering things from the past, how can someone complain about any time a tag team loses to two thrown together superstars, and be ok with multiple tag teams losing to one guy? That is insane to me.
The tag teams didn’t all lose tag team matches to 1 guy. It was a Battle Royal….with all the teams fighting each other. I think that makes a big difference.
And this is normally where he would say tag teams are supposed to be smarter than that, and get the big threat out early.
This is an interesting dichotomy where Raw has too much going on as opposed to SDL which has nothing going on (at least up until tonight. *Fingers crossed*)