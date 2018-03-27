The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/26/18: Cena Evil

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Mark Henry was announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Roman Reigns was handcuffed and beaten within an inch of his life, and Matt Hardy finally rid the world of Bray Wyatt via pre-taped backyard comedy wrestling. We’ll take it!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 26, 2018.