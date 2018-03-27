The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/26/18: Cena Evil

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.27.18 3 Comments

WWE Raw

liberate tutemet ex inferis

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Mark Henry was announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Roman Reigns was handcuffed and beaten within an inch of his life, and Matt Hardy finally rid the world of Bray Wyatt via pre-taped backyard comedy wrestling. We’ll take it!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. WrestleMania is less than two weeks away, which feels pretty crazy.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 26, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWE RAW

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP