The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/26/18: Cena Evil

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Mark Henry was announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Roman Reigns was handcuffed and beaten within an inch of his life, and Matt Hardy finally rid the world of Bray Wyatt via pre-taped backyard comedy wrestling. We’ll take it!
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. WrestleMania is less than two weeks away, which feels pretty crazy.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 26, 2018.
It feels like they’ve stumbled into a pretty strong Cena character arc that they will absolutely not pay off, but hear me out:
1) AJ Styles declares that his job is to beat up John Cena, he does so repeatedly. This causes John to leave the company.
2) Cena comes back, pulls out all the stops, beats Styles for the title, but then he loses it almost immediately to uh… wow, Bray Wyatt, okay. So Cena had his last gasp, then immediately got pinned clean by a Sister fckin Abigail.
3) Cena is relegated to a reality TV show feud and an intergender tag match at Wrestlemania.
4) The next time we see him again he can’t just ask for a title shot, he has to beat Nakamura for one, he promptly loses.
5) Then he loses to Roman, which is a really on the nose passing of the torch moment.
6) Now we have Cena failing at… basically everything, recently. This culminates, kind of beautifully, in him collapsed in the corner of the ring as AJ Styles, the guy who set this off, holds the title over his head.
7) And here we are now, with Cena falling back on the thing that has always worked for him, the old ‘Show Up And Just Challenge Someone I Guess’. The story here will only be complete if Undertaker does NOT answer him. If THIS fails John, then he really has been completely passed by, even his standing within the company has fallen far enough that he can’t just run out and get matches.
Now we know that won’t be the case, but man if he does NOT get that match, that’s actually a really tight arc.
And how does it conclude
Miz again with my favorite moment of the night, responding to his hometown cheering him with a flat and detached “I live in LA.” So simple and such a phenomenal heel move. Miz is the best.