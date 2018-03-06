The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/5/18: Canon On Major D

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: We saw the fallout from the Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey demanded an apology, and Brock Lesnar “no-showed” to help Roman Reigns look like a more cheerable person.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 5, 2018.
I believe Commissioner Shawn Michaels pulled the same “you’re a wrestler now” card on Mr. McMahon way back in the day as soon as Vince put himself into the Royal Rumble. So there is canon for that concept.
I watched the opening of the show. Did no one catch Kurt correcting Stephanie when she said “what do you have now, four kids” and he corrected her with “five”. Was that a reference to Jason Jordan?
No, Kurt actually has 5 kids. Sorry to JJ, bastards don’t count.
Jordon: sniff sniff….How come he don’t want me, man?
*Hugs a confused Dean Ambrose
Jason Snow.
Maybe they were just referring to the juvenile ones.
Honorary Shield member Kurt Angle vs honorary Shield member HHH is not the Shield in-fighting Wrestlemania match I wanted.
As a huge Bayley fan I simply can’t agree her booking before was bad and that her booking now was good. I just want to see her be happy and sweet and nice, and for her and Sasha to be best friends… And if they’re going to take both away then I have zero reasons left to watch WWE anymore.
You *do* know a) Bayley was at her best when Sasha hated her and b) people have been literally waiting more than a year for this story, since Sasha gave Bayley the title and Bayley was smug about it?
a) I can’t agree with that, I love them both more now and wish they could stay together. b) I haven’t been waiting for that. Charlotte deserved to lose the title that way for everything she did to the two of them and Bayley was right to stand up to Steph.
The last time I audibly gasped/yelped was when Asuka literally tossed Ember Moon out of the ring into the barrier.
And last night I very audibly gasped when Bayley turned down a hug from Sasha.
I’m going through it right now
I wonder how much bullshit they’ll need for a match with a guy with a glass neck, a rookie having her first match, the head of creative, and a puffy HHH.
I’ve been rewatching old RAWs and am up to the McMahon-Helmsley Error (the Radicalz just debuted, it’s weird knowing the future) and Steph still has her crush on Angle despite being married to HHH.
I say all that to add this: I really hope this crops up at some point in the build up to this match. It’s the kind of bullshit I can deal with.
Like Kal1usa said, I hope they at least reference the Kurt/Steph “are they boning?” storyline.
There was this 2 month stretch where Steph & Kurt fully leaned into & Kurt was the best version of Kurt: delusional and smug and condescending, it was great.
I dunno why that Miz burn bugged me. Maybe it’s cause it implies everyone in WWE is busting their ass 24/7 while apparently it’s the people in NJPW who are phoning it in and getting by off who their parents were and their past glories like it was fuckin’ opposite day. Plus they’re only allowing them to even bring that hand sign thing up ’cause TYB got on WWE’s nerves so bad they just said fuck it and sued for the thing…that, as Mike Mizanin would put it, still “isn’t even theirs”.
No other major comments on this show. I was sleep through most of it. That’s not an insult, I’d been up all night and missed most of it. Great recap from Brandon, tho.
I’m pretty sure the Two Sweet was integrated as an official part of the NWO gimmick back in WCW, and since WWE owns all right to WCW properties that would mean it is in fact theirs as far as it’s use in pro wrestling media.
Also while NJPW’s matches are harder hitting, the sheer schedule between the two can’t even be compared. WWE superstars work WAY more matches a year than in Japan. Take Okada for example. The IWGP heavyweight title was defended 7 times last year, almost half as much as the WWE title which is defended every single month. And aside from the G1 climax (which is an insane outlier) pretty much every match Okada had in 2017 besides those title defenses were huge multi-man tag matches where each individual doesn’t have to put in nearly as much effort as a regular singles bout. There’s also no real weekly television for NJPW, so their events are more widely spaced out, giving wrestlers more down time in general. Compared to that WWE superstars have to work almost everyday of the week, doing just as many intensive singles matches as they do multi-man matches where they get more of a break.
So no, WWE superstars are LITERALLY busting their asses 24/7 because that’s what their schedule actually demands of them.
The answer to your first study question is pretty easy Brandon. Rumor has it that Vince McMahon, brain addled by Decades of cocaine and steroid use, prefers big moments over well-thought-out storylines. So he had Ronda Rousey go out at the end of the Royal Rumble, and indirectly Challenge 3 of the best wrestlers that he’s got on his roster. Then a few days later, someone whose brain hasn’t been addled by Decades of steroid and cocaine use, went “oh shit we just had Ronda Rousey and directly challenged three of the best wrestlers we have on the roster. Wrestlers we should probably protect.” And so they added that little stipulation as a semi retcon.
“we just had Ronda Rousey directly challenge the best wrestler we have on the roster, a legacy wrestler with big match skills, and also Alexa Bliss”
fixed
@Johnny Slider nah man, he had it right the first time.
Props to Nia on her acting last night. As fun as it would be to watch Alexa when she realizes there’s no escaping from Asuka at Mania, if they do pivot to Alexa vs. Nia, I’m at least intrigued by what they could do with babyface Nia now, whereas 24 hours ago that didn’t feel like much of a story to me.
Also, maybe they’re telling a competent story with Sasha and Bayley now, but I’m struggling to get past, like, 12 months of awful Bayley stories and developments to care.
Also, did they actually announce that Ultimate Deletion was going to be part of Wrestlemania? Maybe I missed that part, but I don’t remember hearing that.
Awful in what ways?
Awful in almost everything that’s happened to Bayley since she won at Wrestlemania last year. It’s been a ROUGH year for that character. It’s easy to forget now, but she couldn’t have come out of that Alexa feud looking any worse. Remember that Kendo Stick match? That was damned near a squash match and she looked like a total dope afterward. And since then the only interesting thing she’s been involved with has been every time Sasha’s side-eyed her. For me anyway, they just waited too long to pull that particular trigger, and Bayley’s character isn’t nearly what it was when they could have, and should have, done this 10-12 months ago.
Whether she wins or loses just doesn’t matter to me, and she was right to not use the kendo stick. If wrestling had any logic they wouldn’t make such matches in the first place.
Cool, glad you’re a fan of hers, and not at all trying to say you shouldn’t be. Bayley at her best is really, really good.
I see your Clone High reference, Stroud, and I respect it.
Study Answers:
1. Why did Ronda Rousey interrupt the ending to the women’s Royal Rumble to point at the WrestleMania sign in front of the winner and both champions if she wasn’t challenging the winner or either champion?
Answers:
1. Stephanie, Angle, and by extension HHH were sexist in their treatment of Alexa Bliss. Rousey was the insurance policy if Alexa kept going down that line because Steph and HHH thought Rousey would be their stooge/Test/Big Bossman. When Ronda said she wanted to earn it, it brought her in to conflict with HHH and Steph because she wouldn’t be their Rollins. She wouldn’t take the opportunity and make them proud or whatever.
#makingwwemakesensebymakingstuffupexpostfacto
Anything to get us to face Alexa #BringBackBlueBliss
Now Jern and the Bar aren’t friends of mine
Cena’s schtick is woefully whack
Jern’s quick with the snark
And he’ll troll all the marks
But he always gets his win right back
Sing for us, Braun, and get these hands
Maybe flip a wagon or two
‘Cause we’re all in the mood for a massacre
And Braun isn’t finished with you
Oh, hai Paul.
Thanks, Brandon… your critiques are typically more entertaining than the show. “…screaming and crying for like 35 minutes.” Multiply by about 5, and that’s my typical RAW reaction. But enough complaining; just glad we’re finally going to the compound… hope they give Hardy free rein.
the Nia-Alexa story really confuses me
I love seeing Asuka-sama in straight-up pitbull mode. Nia operated for a while there under the illusion that she was getting her arm back.
Brandon, how could you not follow Ross back?
I’m hoping for the best for Rousey. Whatever a bunch of grumpy nerds say, what she achieved in UFC was amazing (remember when the star kid in the little league world series said she was his favorote athlete? If I remember right, he didnt even note her gender).
But God, even when the authority are putting people over it comes off as an over-rehearsed ego trip somehow. Like when HR puts on employee appreciation day by putting some shit in the break room or when politicans wear flannel shirts. I swear they’re play acting for their investors and no one else when theyre out there.
As an old school metalhead I appreciated Graves spamming Megadeth song titles. And in possibly the only positive thing I’ll ever say about Michael Cole, he appeared to be setting Corey up for some of them. I wonder if they gave Dave Mustaine a heads up or if they just figured “eh, he seems cool”.
I’m sure Daniel Bryan was somewhere going “You stole all my moves, dickhead, who are you to fucking talk?” when Miz made that Wolfpack reference to Finn last night.
Also, Brandon, I don’t know why you have a stick up your ass about Finn, but it’s growing pretty tiresome. Almost as tiresome as some of the lame jokes you’ve been shoehorning into your posts recently (that Wayne Newton one from the latest Retro Raw B&W was especially rank). I just don’t get why you hate Finn so much.
I like Finn Balor, but I get why Brandon doesn’t. He’s a bit frustrating, really, because his matches feel as Five Moves of Doom as anyone you can name short of Super Cena era John and he’s just kind of floating here and there lately. They even put the Club together, finally, and haven’t even done anything with them yet, probably due to dealing with The Road. We’ll see where it goes after ‘Mania. Whoever wins the IC title, I imagine Finn and Seth are feuding over it for at least a cycle and that could be fun.
I can’t speak for Brandon but I think he’s just cold on Finn. Has been since as far back as Finns NXT championship reign.
If you’re hating on Fastlane before it even airs, what hope does the column have?