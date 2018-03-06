The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/5/18: Canon On Major D

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: We saw the fallout from the Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey demanded an apology, and Brock Lesnar “no-showed” to help Roman Reigns look like a more cheerable person.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 5, 2018.