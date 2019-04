WWE Raw

Looks like the WrestleMania bump is real.

While the Raw after WrestleMania was much less surprising and action packed than in previous years, with only stalled NXT call-ups like Lacey Evans and Lars Sullivan making “debut” impacts and only Sami Zayn and Saudi Arabia’s own The Undertaker popping in, the Monday night effort was enough to garner WWE Raw’s biggest audience of 2019.