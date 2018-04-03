USA Network

Ever since Braun Strowman single-handedly became the No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championship several weeks ago, the world has been wondering who will be his partner when he challenges Sheamus and Cesaro for the titles at WrestleMania 34.

Strowman has been riding a white-hot streak of momentum for several months now, which has been aided by his feats of strength and his attempts to fight restaurants, along with him being an unmatched physical and charismatic presence in modern-day WWE.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle has made it clear that Strowman must have a partner in order to get his tag title match at WrestleMania, but Strowman has promised not to reveal said partner until Sunday. We all got faked out on Monday night, however, when he told the Bar he’d reveal his partner if one of them agreed to an impromptu match. They agreed, and that’s when Braun went backstage to get his “partner,” who he warned them is a lot like him, but a little different.