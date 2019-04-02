The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/1/19: Police Story

WWE Raw

YouTube

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: John Cena, now in the body of a small child, appeared in the crowd to bury Paul Heyman on the microphone. Also, in less important news, Finn Bálor earned an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, and Kurt Angle wrestled Samoa Joe. Very slowly.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. WrestleMania is so close now!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 1, 2019.