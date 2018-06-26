The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/25/18: Bayley Legal

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
06.26.18 56 mins ago 12 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Raw brand followed up Money in the Bank with a great first hour, and then two of the worst hours you’ve ever seen. This week we’re doing the same show, but backwards.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. WONDERFUL! [standing ovation]

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 25, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP