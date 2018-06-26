The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/25/18: Bayley Legal

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Raw brand followed up Money in the Bank with a great first hour, and then two of the worst hours you’ve ever seen. This week we’re doing the same show, but backwards.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 25, 2018.
Highlight was obviously Cole and Graves beefing over the Mountain Goats. Michael goes back to the boombox recordings, I guess.
Seeing Bayley in last nights episode was like talking to a girl you always saw as one of the guys but then suddenly she’s in a bikini and everything changes.
And we’ve seen Bayley in a club dress so that’s a very strong metaphor.
Nia Jax really is Lady Vader.
Vader, but without the athletic move-set.
Title killed it!
@muchsarcasm perfectly nailed wwe’s writing when he referenced this clip from European Vacation…
[youtu.be]
Just keep doing the same thing over and over and keep begging us to be excited about it.
On a happier note, Beverly “Ellen Griswold” D’Angelo in the shower.
I don’t understand how so many people are saying Bayley turned heel. I thought Sasha was the heel this whole time, she was getting cheered, but a heel nonetheless.
I don’t see how anyone could come to that conclusion. The comment is right, “Elimination Chamber” aaaand done. It’s frankly a saintly face move for her to have not obliterated Sasha months ago.
It was noticeably better than last week, even though it was also the same as last week with different key decisions. Like playing a video game with a choice mechanic. It’s the same stages with the same decision points but you make more satisfying choices on the second playthrough.
Why they continue to make Nia Jax have friends and smile is insane to me.