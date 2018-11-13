The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/12/18: Man On Fire

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre made Kurt Angle look like a sack of garbage in the best possible way. Also, Natalya was sent into an existential spiral by a pair of broken sunglasses (that we’d never seen or heard about until moments before).

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to Survivor Series, the one time each year when Raw and Smackdown go head to head! Except for literally all year.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 12, 2018.