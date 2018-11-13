The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/12/18: Man On Fire

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre made Kurt Angle look like a sack of garbage in the best possible way. Also, Natalya was sent into an existential spiral by a pair of broken sunglasses (that we’d never seen or heard about until moments before).
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 12, 2018.
Ronda must’ve been cutting that promo on me, because I totally caught the Ben Folds Five reference in this article.
And now I'm imagining that their song "Kate" is really about Becky.
Nice fantasy booking, but it looks like Charlotte’s crisis of confidence and hate for Becky is already resolved because Team Blue.
Holy shit, the RAW tag team is dog shit. Usos and New Day could beat them alone.
I was surprised the RAW women’s team was All-Heel instead of a random assortment of alignments but sidnt realizs that Natalya is on the team. There’s no possible explanation for that choice–for Alexa’s character or for the creative team–except to hang her out to dry, but that’s impossible because TEAM RED!!! Either way, the SDL Team should destroy them. Why does WWE constantly insist that we pretend people are threats after weeks/months/years of making them look like jokes?
And seriously, when it’s so clear that they think they can just flip a switch and say “Jobber X actually is a good wrestler who can beat Superstar X,” it makes their 50/50 booking even more confusing? Either wins and losses matter or they don’t. Why bother protecting people if you expect us to just forget who won or lost?
I’m pretty sure all of us were projecting that MMA Four Horsewomen vs NXT Four Horsewomen last night…
I’m also pretty sure that we all get Becky tapping out to Ronda on Sunday night, which just made me real sad
Expect a corny, nowhere near as epic retaliation from Ronda tonight on Smackdown. I’m yawning just thinking about it.
Since they’re eliminating the over run (which makes this seem less like a sport, but whatever), are they at least going to announce main events for TV Time Remaining like they did back in the day?
That Horsewoman vs. Horsewoman match would be great as an elimination tag team where you have matches who determines who sticks around in the match, survives if you will. Oh! And a bunch of those matches. A “survivor series” if you will.
That was an all-time iconic moment for Becky last night. I guess it was Nia who busted her open, and so long as there’s not an actual injury there, Becky should buy Nia a nice dinner or something, because that couldn’t have worked out any better for her. People have been making the Stone Cold comparisons to Becky ever since she turned on Charlotte, but they’re getting kinda eerie at this point.
Speaking of which, my original thought was that Nia and Tamina were going to jump Becky and Ronda mid-match at Survivor Series to protect either of them from taking a loss and to keep everyone’s alignments the same (meaning keep Ronda from being booed out of the building if she were to beat Becky), but the Horsewomen 4 on 4 would be soooo much better. They have to give us that at some point, let’s just get do it now.
Actually I think the black and white makes it look more badass somehow
I thought “The Man” line was the one good thing in the promo until you reminded me that in context it still doesn’t work
oh well