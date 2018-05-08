The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/7/18: Rawley Is War

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We lived through WWE Backlash 2018. Have you heard anything about this show? I bet you’ve only heard good things!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 7, 2018.
I did like that Bobby did the Jack Bauer Siberian towel torture move to the kid who stole his sister’s towel. They should do these painfully boring interviews every week while working in progressively more and more sadistic acts Bobby committed as a kid.
Now I need a triple threat with Miz, Roode, and AJ all arguing over which is the most superior adjective, based mostly on who can yell, “Awesome, Glorious, or Phenomenal” the loudest respectively. Come to think of it, heel Bobby, tweener Miz, and face AJ would make a great feud for a title. Book it!
That Lashley interview was one of the most strangely haunting things I have ever witnessed
Donald Glover is going to take it and work it into an episode of “Atlanta”
The only way to make that Lashley promo work is if somehow Renee inadvertently finds next week that Lashley has no family and he lost his fucking mind in TNA
“Maker America Crater-gain” and “DrewDolph” my god, those got a hearty laugh and I wish I’d thought of them.
DrewDolph was especially inspired, as well the Christmas jokes setup.
At this point, Seth Rollins should be the dude they worry about giving their top titles. He’s been killing it every week for months. Maybe as far back as last year.
There’s something funny about an interview to meet the “real Bobby Lashley” where he talks about people and things other than himself and his life experiences for ten minutes. I’m still waiting for the guy to do something interesting and it’s still early in his return, but he’s so hilariously bland. He thinks the flavor of Wonderbread is just a little too strong.
Roman’s at the point with me where, even if his in ring work is great, I dislike his persona and out of ring stuff so much it doesn’t even matter or register anymore. Kind of like how easy it was to stop caring about the fact that John Cena was actually a pretty good wrestler during the Dark Ages where he was invincible, because everything about him was tired. I’m going to laugh if he accidentally gets Jinder over.
In Lucha Underground…
We discover that Bobby’s sisters were murdered by Matanza (or possibly the demon currently inhabiting Matanza). Lashley LITERALLY lost his soul due to the trauma, leading to his wooden, passionless promos. After winning the Cueto Cup, Dario agrees to reanimate the two sisters and the Lashley Family wins both the Trios Championship AND reclaims Bobby’s humanity after a barnburner against Son of Havoc, Son of Madness and Daughter of Lunacy (portrayed by Tessa Blanchard).
In WWE – Bobby loves his family!
did I hear Cole say something along the lines of “no brotherly love there” when Bray hit Bo?
The one thing that is reassuring about this Raw is the fact that we got absolutely no freeze-frame montages and barely any mention of Backlash. Which means they know they shit the bed.
1. Why do I sense that in six months’ time, Strowman will have fully transitioned to kid-friendly, catchphrase-spewing, perpetually-main-eventing “lovable giant,” and that fans will turn on him as a result?
2. Loved the Bugs Bunny reference. What face would ever constantly proclaim himself glorious, much less be serenaded by it as he makes his entrance? Everything from Roode’s music to his robe to his mannerisms scream heel. (Which is not to say he’d be an *interesting* heel, but at least it’d fit better.)
3. Graves is just awful. There is no consistency in his commentary–he’s a heel! No, he’s bashing the heel’s overconfidence!–and his weird obsession with Sasha Banks is stalker-ex-boyfriend creepy. Worst of all, he’s mostly just interested in attacking *everything* the rest of the broadcast team says, like a moody teenager stuck in eye-rolling “God, you sound so stupid” mode. He’s really just there to get himself over.
Rollins with another fire performance, DrewDolph (me gusta) wrecking shop and having great double team work, and actual wrestlers not looking like complete goobers. Not an awful apology for that fire dumpster that was Backlash.