The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/7/18: Rawley Is War

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We lived through WWE Backlash 2018. Have you heard anything about this show? I bet you’ve only heard good things!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 7, 2018.