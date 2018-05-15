The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/14/18: B-Plus Players

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE responded to a strong backlash to Backlash by giving us a Raw and a Smackdown heavy on wrestling, light on bullshit. Will that trend continue this week?
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 14, 2018.
I said it in the comment section last night, but man, Seth Rollins is the best Intercontinental champion in a long, long time. He’s killing it with every single defense and he’s doing the open challenge even better than Cena.
That might sound ridiculous because Cenas open challenges were great, but think about it. Cena helped make guys look like a million bucks, but he was also John Cena, so at the end he’d do his Cena thing. It wasn’t as bad, but he hadn’t fully transitioned into grizzled, beatable vet where even the classic Cena comeback won’t always put guys away yet. Seth feels like the top freaking guy, but also vulnerable. Kicking out of two skull crushing finales at Backlash aside, he feels like a guy wrestling people who are absolutely on the level, so they could beat him at any time, so every title defense feels like it could be a title change and when he wins the other guy looks even better.
If he keeps this up, between the combo of Miz and then him, he’s going to drag the IC title back kicking and screaming into the reputation of the “workers belt”. Seriously, another month of this without a misfire and I think we’ll be talking about him as one of the best Intercontinental champions of all time. More time past that and he might just END UP the best altogether. As it is this feels like the kind of run you make DVD’s out of.
I really shouldn’t, because he’s absolutely heel, but I definitely felt sympathy for Jinder in that whole segment. It’s not really just because of Roman Reigns, he just kind of got blindsided and while, yeah, he threw a Singh to the wolves to get an upper hand, he was basically scrapping hard to stave off the attack. Then he just gets put through a wall. Dude got wrecked for some basic interference last week. Aside from some sympathy, though, I’m not looking forward to this feud, because the matches are going to be pretty bad. Roman’s a good wrestler, but I’m not sure he’s on the level that can carry a guy like Jinder the way AJ Styles could.
It’ll take a minor miracle to get me behind Ziggler again, but I’m glad Drew’s in something where he’s able to look like a threat. I’ve always felt like the guy could be something, he just never pulled it together and then WWE gave up on him.
Yo, where have the Authors of Pain been? Have I missed a segment or two the last two weeks? I feel like they have to show up again soon to keep the pressure up. That team should not be allowed to fade to the background. Speaking of tag teams, one of these days they’re going to have to actually let the Revival be something. I’m kind of afraid they got hit with the injury deal though, where it happened and the company just lost faith.
Next week’s Lashley segment is going to be brutal. I don’t think these sort of angles have ever worked out well.
AoP were on the Main Event taping. Already.
Ah geez. It’s too soon to be super worried yet, but I hope that changes soon. Those two should be the next tag champs once we’re done with the Woken crew holding them for a bit.
In the weeks before Wrestlemania Braun didn’t want a partner and when forced to choose one picked a random kid from the crowd just because. Since then he’s had six TV matches and five have been as part of a tag team.
Problem with stuff like MITB and the Rumble (where it’s typically more about the match type and the reward than individual feuds) is that once guys are win their way into they just have to kill time. Nothing kills time like a good meaningless tag match.
I really wish the WWE would get hip to the idea that individual PPVs buys don’t exist anymore, and that you don’t have to set the card 3-4 weeks in advance. You could even set up a tournament or something rather than all these three ways. (another plus would be that Go Home shows could actually matter) .
I feel like I should hate Jose’s new ring gear, but it kinda works for me. I makes him look ever so slightly more like a wrestler and not a party guy and I think that’s necessary?
That thing flapjack thing Lashley did before Sami pulled him off Elias, Ciampa used a similar move as a finisher vs Ohno. It’s bad and should stop. Unless somebody is willing to take that bump square on their chest without hands it never has an impact that looks finisher worthy. We’re in a wrestling environment where getting repeatedly kicked in the head doesn’t finish a match. Gotta have those finishers match that escalation. (also I’m insulted on Cesaro’s behalf every time Lashley does one of those shakey assed strongman spots.)
As great as Seth is, he could take some lessons from Ember in terms of making your suicide dive look well… something other than Ambrose Level Soft Ass Trash. Ember just jumps off the screen in terms of her athleticism relative to the other folks in that match (all of whom are fine to good).
I didn’t see any news about it- is Coach not allowed in the UK (understandable) or is Booker back for good (amazing that I’d be happy to hear Book over anybody, but here we care)?
Suicide dives in general should probably have a moratorium put on them. Too many guys do them, but don’t do them well.