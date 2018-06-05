The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/4/18: Taco Flavored Misses

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bo Dallas got covered in B-Team baked beans at a tag team-themed cookout, everyone mailed it in for Memorial Day, and Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn continued to have the worst feud most of us can remember.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 4, 2018.