The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/19/18: Urine Danger

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Raw had a “clean sweep” of Smackdown at Survivor Series at 6-0, because a bunch of tag teams winning a match for Smackdown over Raw on the pre-show doesn’t count, apparently.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to TLC, a pay-per-view you watch by hanging out the passenger side of your best friend’s ride and trying to holler at it.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 19, 2018.
I’m slowly leaning towards the idea that Nia Jax actually ‘Hardcore Hollied’ Becky in order to take her out of the match. Charlotte slides in and takes over her spot, Nia gets a nice little push as a reward and Ronda turns into a “fighting cheempean” in order to keep the audience from turning even more against her. Because thats one thing Vince doesn’t want is seeing his Golden Girl/mainstream media cash cow booed out the building.
When Rousey was three years old, her mother and father moved from Riverside, California, to Jamestown, North Dakota, to obtain intensive speech therapy with specialists at Minot State University.
That’s gotta account for something, accent wise.
God, the Nia stuff is dumb. Poor Bayley’s out there selling like she just got hit with a Cesaro uppercut after Nia throws a little Shane McMahon baby jab all so Corey can scream “Facebreaker!”. Because if there’s one thing Nia needed to add to her deadly moveset of a headbutt that just kinda breezes past the other person and a leg drop that somehow lands no actual weight on the opponent, it was a shittier version of the WMD.
I’m kind of done with Nia. I really wanted her to be something, like some kind of big lady hoss, but she’s never managed to put anything together and seems to be actively regressing. She’s hurt other women a couple times and now she legitimately busted up Becky Lynch and gave her a concussion (of which you only get so many of those before your career’s fucking done). I’m glad they’re turning the heat into something so somebody gets some rub out of kicking her ass, but past that, she’s fast veering into Tamina “you should have been better but I really want you off my screen” territory.
Fitting she’s teaming with Tamina.
Nia got called up to the main roster WAAAAAAAAAY too soon. I get why they brought her up and I was happy that they were going with the whole body positive thing, which was great. That said, she was nowhere near ready to be on the main roster when she got called up and still isn’t at this point.
The “Ambrose finds everyone smells bad” thing… what even was that? I saw speculation they were mocking the wildfires but a) not even Vince (1998 Lawler yes, but not Vince) and b) that would have to mean the residue had somehow missed out San Jose and San Francisco.
Also, how weird is it that with all her personal appearances and TV slots Sasha has over the last few months been getting an enormous push everywhere except in wrestling matches and storylines?
Sasha and Bayley really feel stuck in some sort of weird limbo, like they’re waiting for those womens tag titles that have been rumored for about a year but are taking forever to materialize, a la the NXT UK show. It kind of sucks for both of them, because assuming it’s true it’s just kind of leaving them hanging there with little to do. My grievances with Sasha’s work aside, they’re both way too talented for that.
I missed the show last night, how many times did Dean/Ronda say, “You people” in their promos?