The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/19/18: Urine Danger

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Raw had a “clean sweep” of Smackdown at Survivor Series at 6-0, because a bunch of tag teams winning a match for Smackdown over Raw on the pre-show doesn’t count, apparently.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to TLC, a pay-per-view you watch by hanging out the passenger side of your best friend’s ride and trying to holler at it.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 19, 2018.