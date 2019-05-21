The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/20/19: The Secret Life Of Vets

WWE Raw

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: It was time for Money in the Bank, at which every Raw Champion either retained or didn’t defend, and Brock Lesnar won the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase. They already can’t decide if they wanna call him “Money in the Beast,” or, “Beast in the Bank.”

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for May 20, 2019.