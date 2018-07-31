The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/30/18: Backwoodsmansplaining

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE announced its first all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, so Dana Brooke can get into a battle royal or something and get a payday. Also, it is history!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 30, 2018.
1. So they’ve given up on Matt Hardy already…
2. Al Bundy references is the thing I didn’t know I needed.
I don’t think it’s that much of an already with Hardy.
Even in his first matches back once you got past DELETE the crowd died whenever he was on offense. For as clearly done as he’s been in-ring (honestly he’s only slightly more credible than Ellsworth) , I’m surprise they kept up with it for this long.
I really hated this episode last night but reading this actually made me reconsider a few things. Namely, I kind of think Elias planting the seeds for a (probably one-off) feud with The Rock is a bit of a red herring. I think Lashley interrupting him is actually the real scoop, because something tells me Lashley will be the one taking on The Rock, probably as a creepy, creepy heel.
I also kind of liked the brief backstage interaction between Mojo Rawley and Bobby Roode, because Mojo having, like, a sergeant-style dressing down of the locker room could be worked into him leading those jobbers (and yeah, including Zack Ryder) as a stable where he’s like the head motivator of violence and the rest do his bidding. They can be like the Spirit Squad except they’re exceptionally violent and aggressive, almost to a fault, so that Mojo can bring it all together and show them how it’s done. Yeah, I like Mojo as a heel.
I loved Lesnar just chilling and reading a magazine. That was actually pretty great. I was hoping he’d still have that magazine when he ran out to the ring, instead of the title. It would have made more sense considering his absolute disdain for this fucking company.
I didn’t even remember the Jinder/Owens/Strowman shit. Damn, that’s crazy.
The crowd chanting for Roman was very, very surreal. But hey, I’m okay with it. Not that my opinion truly matters, but I think he deserves some basic babyface heat every now and then. The dude tries. He’s not great. He’s certainly shoved down our throats, but he tries. Oh lord, how he tries.
Why isn’t Lashley interrupting Reigns’ promo at the top of show and being like “We’re 1-1 against each other. Let’s settle this” I’m not all about more Lashley/Reigns or anything, but that’s a pretty easy layup for booking.
Also “reading the latest issue of Cardboard Boxes Pretending To Be Human Beings magazine” is one of the funnier things I’ve read here in a while
Did the B&W format just die? Can I dance on it’s grave? (I like the column, I hate the framing device and forced binary takes).
Nothing exposes the bad way the WWE silos their storytelling than the briefcase. It’s a device that should work wonders in this big shared universe, but their creative process is so bad and lazy that it tends to just create questions that can’t be answered.
Corbin’s ring gear remains totally unacceptable and forces me to recall all the too dumb to live elements of wrestling. Fuck this vocational assed 80s bullshit.
I just finished an NXT rewatch that ended at TakeOver:Dallas (speaking of Corbin, that match with Aries stunk a lot more than I remembered) and thus all of Apollo’s NXT career. I’m starting to appreciate that they never really invested in the guy. Little stuff like how often we’d join his entrance a couple seconds in progress (a real contrast to anybody else they were pushing hard at the time- Balor especially) and how he kept being thrown on camera with nothing to say in unprotected feeling ways. (I can’t imagine anybody heard his promo work and thought it was going to help him one bit). You can see a lot of the care and craft that went into the presentation of a lot of NXT talent, and he just didn’t get that. (even in ring- I don’t know if he gets blown up easily, but he’d have these flurries that ended up punctuated with rest holds that muted the response he’d receive and in retrospect that powerbomb finisher they gave him was ass and a half, why they highlighted his power rather than his speed I’ll never understand). His tools are so impressive you should be able to work around his limitations (he’s perfect for the Jason Jordan/Billy Gun hot tag guy role, and should talk never). It’s kinda hard not to wonder why he didn’t receive the same treatment as others, and equally hard not to think about the obvious answer.
Couldn’t have said it any better about Corbin’s trash ring gear. I don’t know why they act like their wrestlers don’t own a change of clothes. Triple H doesn’t wrestle in a full suit now that he’s a businessman, why the hell would Corbin wear that? It looks ridiculous.
Yeah, I hated the way the Strowman/ briefcase thing played out. Having KO see the cash-in coming last night and, like, jump Braun on the way into the arena and sneak away with the briefcase so Braun can’t use it would have been a much better use for everyone, not made Braun look like a dummy, would have given KO the upper hand as the smart, dastardly heel, and just been a fun wrinkle to use.
i was at the show last night, and during the end segment, while there was a “we want roman” chant, a much larger majority of the crowd was chanting “we want strowman”. in retrospect, we probably should’ve chanted “get these hands” to avoid confusion, but that’s miami for you. great write up, by the way.