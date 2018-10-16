The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/15/18: Arabian Naughts

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: If you missed last week’s show, just watch this one. It’s the same thing.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. You didn’t watch this week’s episode and probably aren’t even going to read about it, so [hat tip] anyway.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 15, 2018.
So many different ways to say this, but this is the one I’ll use right now. The Bellas started the Women’s Revolution like Polio started Jonas Salk’s medical career.
The Bellas started the Women’s Revolution like pissing blood started my cancer treatments.
“It turns out that Angle — who appeared earlier in the episode dressed like he’s trying to buy or sell stolen dinosaur embryos” made me choke on my coffee. So damn funny.
I have no idea how the build was to it, but Tessa Blanchard vs Taya at BFG was better than anything Evolution is going to be and Charlotte vs Becky is the only thing that’s going to come close and Charlotte is 100 percent going over.
Nah, Io Sharai vs Toni Storm at Evolution will be better and will likely be match of the night.
There was no build to Taya/Tessa at all. Taya showed up on video to make a challenge. That’s it
There’s no way Sharai / Storm is MotN unless they bring back the tiny hat!
We’re just posting spoilers now huh?
Oh shit, I thought he was just kidding. Fuck you buddy
Imagine being a wrestling fan in 2018 an not watching NXT or the MYC. I get that some degree of pain can be a rush, but maybe take a break from pounding your nards with a hammer might be fun, maybe taken a couple hours off on Wednesday and watch some good rasslin.
(also yeah, don’t post fucking spoilers).
I’m sure the joke has been made, but you can tell the women are the same as the men now because all the main event spots are occupied by retired wrestlers, while active wrestlers are all stuck in a battle royal!
I am looking forward to next year’s Trish vs Charlotte, once in a lifetime! (Pt 1).
+1
At least the Bellas have improved to the point where they just shut up and take the insults instead of shrieking the whole time like they did during AJs promo.
You know what’s sad? If AJ made a surprise return at Evolution, half the crowd would have no idea who she is and the other half would chant “CM Punk” for 10 minutes
Also a championship match is going to end with someone with a famous wrestling lineage who is good but not as good as other people in their division beating someone who is better and significantly more popular because Vince is convinced the legacy act is the biggest star in the division.
Also, Becky was just on Lillian’s podcast staying partly in character and talking about how the story is great because her and Charlotte are both right. That would be true if WWE wasn’t so insistent on ignoring fans and hadnt started turning Becky into Cowardly Heel XCIX and have her run away from fights
Scene: The RAW after Crown Jewel
Sami Zayn’s music hits and he basks in a five-minute ovation
Sami: Thank you. I’m back…and Roman Reigns….I’m going to beat you like a dog for the Universal Title!
Roman’s music hits and crowd boos like he just made fun of the Seattle SuperSonics
Roman smirks and says: Two things…who are you and did you just call me a “DOG”?
Roman beats on Sami from now until Royal Rumble
Dr. Kurt Hammond investing in a park of TNA wrestlers that eventually turn against the human guests is the storyline we need right now.
“Look at that majestic Chris Harris in his natural environment! I can’t believe I’m seeing this!”
The woman’s battle royale is the most depressing thing, non-WWE Presents Crown Jewel: International Incident Division.
How do you not come up with real matches for the rest of Smackdown roster outside of Flair/Lynch? If you want to get people on the card (and how is this filling three hours with the current card) why not go with the idea people were calling for since the show was announced and make women’s tag titles and have champions crowned at Evolution?
Either a tournament or tag team turmoil, if you have to, gives matches that consist of more than standing against the ropes for…
IIconics
Asuka/Naomi
Mandy/Sonya
Nia/Ember
Bayley/Sasha
Riott Squad.
It’s great that Evolution is happening. It’s sad it’s being treated like such an afterthought.
I legit forgot about Tamina (who’s been out of action since the Royal Rumble). It sounds like they didn’t even hype her return at all?
I’m torn on the Battle Royale. Sure, you’d like today’s stars to be in real matches but it feels like a waste to bring Torrie back just to be a warm body in a BR. I think either a Legends BR or like a 5v5 Legends v Moderns tag or something would make a lot more sense.
I mean they’re probably not going to make a big deal when Eric Rowan comes back from injury either (and he’s a million times better than Tamina).
A BR seems like a great way to use people with famous names but who were never even passable wrestlers. You can have somebody get their 30 seconds of shit in a BR and not have it feel nearly as dumb as some of those old divas era 5 man tags where everybody hits their finisher once and goes home.
At this point, the only way I am okay with watching Crown Jewel is if Undertaker and Kane chokeslam shonMichaels into a giant plate of tuna FROM HELL
It’s amazing that WWE made us all not care about Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement.
I read it all.
Same.
Always
Forever! Thanks for wringing some laughs out of this whole thing, Brandon!
Me too
If you guys think this is fun, just wait, the BATTLE FOR BRAND SUPREMACY is just around the corner!!
Does the Nia/Tamina hoss fight excite anyone besides Krusty the Clown?
Slowly raises ✋and….about a quarter of the way up….Quickly puts hand down….Nothing!
I made myself sad with my own chosen top 10 comment
“If you’re excited for the D-X vs. Brothers of Destruction match at Crown Jewel you’re either five years old, too stupid to function, in an e-fed, or all three.”
Some would consider this comment divisive
I wouldn’t because you are 100% correct Mr. Stroud
I used to love Undertaker and Kane and eh, DX was fine. WWE has taken a club to the baby seal that was my love for these guys
Out of all the things to nitpick, you’re going to nitpick the hell out of “get these hands?” He doesn’t say “Get these fists,” so it stands to reason that he means he’s going to lay his giant hands on someone to hurt them. Nitpicking that to bits just seems like you’re reaching too far for a joke that isn’t there.
A show so bad it couldn’t get a Philadelphia crowd to respond. Good lord.
The Bellas are to the womens revolution is what Catwomen was to superhero movies…or Nobert, that shit was bad!….The Bellas are bad. Bad meaning bad. Not bad meaning good.
This RAW is like if groundhog day was written by WWE and was made to torture instead of entertain. Are They tanking??
I am just going to beat this drum over and over but WWE really suffers from the lack of a equivalent of a regular season. I know it is not “sports” but “sports entertainment” but one of the best hooks is that you can watch championship contenders go at each other in both low stakes and high stakes and come out with winners and losers, not this bullshit.
A lot of were here before the revolution was televised, and I’m just as tired as everyone else is of treading out these older stars in bigger spots than the ones that built it.
This might seem very hate-y, but it really warms my heart that the Bobby Lashley experience isn’t working. I’m all for the fan base turning on guys that can’t work, as it means the in-ring wrestling we see is going to be better. There’s so many things that make me feel disconnected from other wrestling fans, but if we can come together to no sell boring wrestlers maybe we can all get along (spoiler: we absolutely cannot).
On the bright-side I think we finally found a way to have WWE stop shoving Roman or Lashley down our throats. By giving them no reaction, they lose their power. No cheers, no boos, nothing. It’s going to be a lot of work since WWE loves giving the big dawg 30+ minute matches but it’s worth a shot.