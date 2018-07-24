The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/23/18: Evolution Number Nine

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Sasha Banks declared her love for Bayley, but neither of them can really act, so we spent a week wondering exactly what they were going for. We also had a couple of triple threat matches to set up a match to name a number one contender to the Universal Championship, even though we more or less did that the night before at Extreme Rules.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 23, 2018.
you know…this would be awesome.
LEsnar comes out next week with Paul. Paul cuts a promo.
Strowman comes out of nowhere and attacks Lesnar from behind and beats the shit out of him. Cashes his money in the bank and beats Lesnar next week. Becomes champ. And now Strowman vs. Owens becomes the main event of Summerslam for the title while Roman is just against Lesnar and that becomes the number 1 contenders match.
Knowing how Lesnar is and WWE is if this were to happen….then this is what happens–Reigns is now out of a number 1 contenders match because Lesnar “quit” and so Reigns demands a triple threat. But instead, they wind up having another Reigns vs. Lately match at Summerslam for another number 1 contenders match to face off against the winner between Strowman and Owens at Summerslam.
I know I’ve called you a moron a lot… but this is actually a good idea. It would let Roman gets his win over Brock but not have it be the title match.
its ok, i know I’ve never been a moron because everything i have said before has never been false as we can clearly see. So quite frankly, you are still as you have been since the beginning the moron.
Try try again bud.
via GIPHY
That’s good. That’s damn good.
I would feel kinda bad for Reigns. I feel like he almost has to beat Brock for the title so that he can be done with this chapter of his life.
by the way. Nice disposable teens reference from Marilyn Manson
I have not seen any evidence whatsoever of this good (wherein “good” is “interesting” and not “competent enough I guess but still boring” wrestling Lashley person. Since I’m certainly not going to change my mind and didn’t see the match I’m just going to assume it was the same carry job Roman did at Extreme Rules. My distaste for the Lasher is a big part of why I don’t understand the negative reaction to Brock/Roman Part Too many, like you really would have preferred the more boring option? Roman’s got plenty of issues, but shit even the bad version with Vince writing the dialog is more interesting than Lashley.
Two things of interest from the women on the ramp at the start – Nikki Cross, who I know is being the world’s least accurate Charlotte impersonator at Smackdown house shows at the moment but still weird to see her given a priority placing amongst everyone, and that besties forever Sasha and Bayley were standing clear apart from each other. I’d put that down to some kind of subtle foreshadowing were this not current WWE.
I came here just to say: Is this her main roaster debut?
Jesus christ, why did she even need to be there?
Yeah that was so weird. I know she has been on the Smackdown house shows of late, but how are you just going to throw her out there without any explanation?
Top of show: new things are a comin
End of show: enjoy lesnar vs reigns
Why I love Brandon: he gets a Murphy Brown reference and a HP Lovecraft reference in the same paragraph.
It’s such a breadth of pop culture knowledge in one person.
I refuse to believe that a PPV called “Evolution” won’t end with HHH standing tall in the ring to the sound of Motorhead.
Extreme Rules 2 doesn’t look very good
… Which one is which?
Jesus, the idea of Roman and Brock AGAIN is just so depressing.
“to set up Owens losing to Reigns in the Hell in a Cell when Strowman shows up and tips the whole thing over. Right?”
I… I would watch this and happily clap along as it happened. Aside from the “losing to Reigns” part.
Last night, women’s matches averaged 2:56 while men’s averaged 9:35 (both genders had a squash, don’t @ me). At Extreme Rules, women’s matches averaged 6:25 while men’s averaged 10:50 (including both the Iron Man and the Jeff squash).
If WWE actually cared about women’s wrestling they would give them comparable time in the ring. This is just more garbage optics and I’m predicting right now that the main event is going to be Carmella beating Io and Becky in like 6:20 with a rollup after interference.
I agree with this in theory, but in practice you’d have to change up the title scenes on both shows first. Carmella & Bliss can’t anchor a 15 minute match when it’s filled with overbooking, let a lone a straight up wrestling match
I opened the show excited about the Evolution PPV and the possibilities there… Sasha vs. Bayley, Becky vs. Charlotte, the IIconics winning tag titles, Ronda against some killer worker like Ember, a nostalgia match or two, another awesome Mae Young finale… and then I watched 2.5 hours of the dreck that is Monday Night Raw and all the optimism left my body entirely.
I was pretty intrigued by Owens’ threat to Strowman that “the worst is yet to come,” (my favorite wrestling threat ever since Jericho uttered it at Shawn Michaels before thrashing his face through an HD TV, pre-4K, maybe 1080i). But then the “worst” is Corbin and Jinder? I mean… objectively, yeah, I guess. I was just hoping that this meant that KO has formed an alliance with someone who can make Strowman’s life hell in a kayfabe, overpowering in wrestling kind of way. Maybe Kevin Owens has been attempting to befriend more people than Strowman. Maybe he tried, and succeeded, at befriending a certain Beast en carne asada, who willfully lays down for Owens to take the title (after Owens wins the briefcase), much to the bereavement of Reigns. I dunno.
I really think getting rid of Ellering, for whatever reason they had to do it (I know he said it wasn’t because of his old age but I’m going to guess that it was), was a lousy idea, and I think it encapsulated itself perfectly when the AoP tried to speak like average people. It really takes the wind from out of their sails. I would hope that they don’t become a comedy act that joins up with TWW and just smile and dance into Funkasaurus/Tensai territory but… that’s probably what they’ll do.
If it were up to me, I’d have AoP destroy TWW one last time, and then head right for the B Team. Have Hardy/Wyatt disappear into their Broken Mansion for a minute, only to come back as evil warlocks. Or maybe two dudes with comically large sledgehammers. I want to see AoP be someone’s goons, basically, and maybe that could be Wyatt and Hardy. Or pair them up with Kevin Owens as his hired help?
“I swear, one of these days they need to pull a Bret Hart or a CM Punk and turn heel-ass Elias into the world’s biggest babyface in the one city he visits and actually likes”
Corpus Christi, I’m home!
gonna be interesting
At first I thought that it would be great if Lesnar just retains again. Then I realized that the best would be if Reigns wins, and then on Raw comes out with Paul Heyman as his manager and starts following the exact same schedule Lesnar did.