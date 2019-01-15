The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/14/19: Baby Took a Limo to Memphis

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Hulk Hogan returned to the program and nobody had any really aggressive comments to make about it at strangers in the comments section of a comedy wrestling column. Also, John Cena returned, and everyone wrote the 10 best jokes of their life about his hair.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 14, 2019.
“I like how they look, even if they straight-up look like all of Impact Wrestling’s championships”
felt exactly the same way
I want to bronze this quote and hang it on my wall.
… Really just meant to highlight this quote:
Brandon, I love these columns and know you put a ton of work into them and they are long, so slip ups are bound to be made. But in that first section about the Strowman stuff, there are multiple instances where is says “Strowman” when it feels like it should say “Corbin”.
Strowman runs and hides in Vince McMahon’s limousine;
agreeing to pull Strowman out of power
Just makes it hard to follow along is all.
Thanks for these columns though. They’re the best thing on this site by far.
sorry, should be fixed. Sometimes I start the columns too early in the morning and my organization skills aren’t all there.
Hey man, no worries. I write for a living too (not entertainment though) so I’m pickier than most and tend to read fast because of it. I don’t normally make grammatical comments on peoples stuff, but those two instances just pulled me right out of the flow of the article and I thought you might want a chance to update it.
I, too, was hoping Cena would just destroy Finn. He just came off as insincere at first, and although I’m obviously interested in Finn more as champ than John, I would like to finally see “grizzled veteran heel” John. Pure entitled rage, and a fear of emasculation by experiencing a level playing field for once in his life.
Slow clap for “Glacier’s pace.”
Paul Orndorff was the shit. Any references to him are appreciated. How could anyone believe that he wouldn’t mop the floor with Hogan?
That Orndorff match where he took care of The Moondogs without tagging Hogan was one of my favorite matches from that era. His turn on Hogan in the match against Studd & Bundy was beautiful!
In closing, Orndorff’s feet hit the floor first in the cage match with Hogan on that Saturday Night’s Main Event and Paul Orndorff should have been champion!!!
Pretending that Brock (’cause that was back when he cared) and Cena didn’t play a pretty co-equal role in that awesome triple threat, or that either is a person who has to be dragged to a good match is some bulllllshit. (Brock’s pocketbook might have to be dragged to a good match, but he’s not fucking Jinder). Fuck. Outta. Here with that lazy assed snark.
Bringing back Lawler, the Alexa stuff, Otis as neo-Eugene. It’s like Vince got away with sliding Hogan and has now decided that it’s cool to be full on regressive awful again.
The only real saving grace is that there’s such an atmosphere of desperate flailing surrounding the product that I feel like nothing counts. Like they figured out that people like NXT, but don’t know why (in-ring wrestling and good storytelling) and are just rubbing some NXT on everything in hopes that they attract good vibes? It’s all so dumb and confused I just assume/hope some big reset is eventually coming.
You are seriously the worst.
He’s right about everything
Giving the title to Bobby “total silence” Lashley made me think of something Mojo Rawley said on Lillian Garcia’s podcast.
He was talking about how hard it is to be a walk-on or undrafted free agent because the coaches are more invested in the guys they recruited/drafted.
Same thing with Lashley. He’s not over but they’ve invested a lot in him so by god let’s give him a title and get him over. But when someone actually gets over on their own, like the Revival or Rusev or Cesaro, it doesn’t matter because they’re not the chosen ones.
This is also a major theme in the Pillman biography, both regarding his football career and his wrestling one, and it’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about more since reading it. The sunk cost fallacy seems to hit sports (and sports entertainment) rather hard, which is probably what happens when you have people who aren’t formally trained making million dollar business decisions.
Can’t help but think that Lashley is transitional at best and a way to put the belt on Elias at the Rumble, but we’ll see I guess.
I also finally figured out John Cena’s hair. It’s Bradshaw’s hair.
John Bradshaw Cena, a joke I’m sure 95% of viewers made after watching Super Showdown.
I spaced out that whole chunk of WWE…so I wasn’t really paying attention to what people were saying.
Guess I’m just late to the party.
Brandon, you suggested Tatanka coming back as “This Ain’t It, Chief” last week and I would love that character. He can come back and be used to make meta commentary. “Tamina and Nia Jax? This Ain’t It, Chief!”
Also, don’t google “Wallet Chain Wally and Assmaster” at work… definitely NSFW.
You give the writers too much credit comparing Heavy Machinery to Georg e and Lenn y. They never rea d that book. All they read is 50 Shades, James Patterson, and Captain Underp@nts.
Obviously, someone saw the Mean Gene tribute and said “hey, we haven’t done a George the Animal Steele” character in a while.
I’m down with it if Alexa manipulates Dozer and becomes the Trish off Heavy Machinery.
Ps. Topless Alexa shows less boob than Wrestling Alexa. Why were you guys all getting the vapors (and vaporub)?
i’m pretty sure we were mostly playing it up for laughs
but also Alexa is fine af
Otis’s main roster character?
[www.youtube.com]
All of these shitty Raw’s will be worth it if Rollins wins the Rumble. I think I’ll legit stop watching if The Rock wins.
There have never been segments more obviously written by Vince McMahon than everything involving Alexa Bliss last night. Especially the Otis bit.
Does anyone still think Drew has a chance to win the Rumble? It seems like that’s died with Balor being pushed and the IC belt off Rollins, which is fine, but I’m just trying to figure out how WWE will subvert expectations in the 11th hour.
Not that they ever really had a chance, but Heavy Machinery set a new record last night for the fastest NXT call-ups to be ruined. Usually they at least give them a match or two before completely giving up and ruining their characters beyond all possible redemption.
How in any universe would a topless Alexa Bliss get a Worst?
not a just one
One populated with grownups who aren’t sent into an absolute frenzy by the implication of a breast.
If you’re watching 3 hours of wrestling because you’re hoping to see a boob, I’ve got some really good news for you about this internet thing. There’s plenty of actual, fully unclothed boobs for you.
@Dude Harrison Thanks for being a voice of reason. I swear, a lot of these, “lol ur all snowfleeks” right-wingers must think they’re unable to look at porn anymore because someone thought a woman shouldn’t be reduced to a sexual stereotype on a TV show.
I sort of get it. There’s a difference between pulling up Pornhub and looking at some randos get it on and a person you’ve spent years watching appear to get closer to a reveal. IOW it’s not just boobs, it’s Alexa’s boobs. None of which makes the segment logical or even watchable, just an observation.
User makes comment about attractive woman.
First reply is overbearing and passive aggressive.
Second reply outright calls him a right-winger.
Maybe the guy just fancies Alexa Bliss and wants to share it with the world, I see enough comments about people wanting to suck jello out of Finn’s belly button on this site to justify such a comment. Telling someone he’s immature or conservative for liking Alexa Bliss is extreme even by comment section standards.
12 women in a chamber match? Sounds likr a clusterfuck.
Nia/Tamina will have to start the match because there is no way they can fit in a pod together.
Actually, I’d love to see them so some slapstick getting into the pod, and then just be a couple of pressed hams until it’s tim to come out
In no order:
* I hope Lashley wears the IC belt around his ass
* best moment of the night was coming out of the Alexa segment with Corey, hand on Cole’s shoulder, staring like he just descrambled the booby channel for the first time while Mom and Dad are having date night
* I’d be having panic attacks too if my professional career were to be placed in the hands of the Raw writers
* I hope Otis’s character transitions from the Dozer to the Billdozer from King of the Hill to just Bill. Bliss can be his Lenore.
* I hope Braun’s character transitions from ambulance flipper to guy who barely budges a Mini Cooper to man who can’t even open his box of E-Z Open 14 Karat Paper Clips even though the package says they’re easier to open than ever.
* Did Braun and Ambrose have a sneezing contest in front of Vince or something?
I usually take a break from WWE between Survivor Series and Rumble, but this year was less because of “better things to do with my Monday nights over the holidays” and more “holy shit, this is terrible television, maybe I’ll sit out for a bit and save my sanity”. Am I to assume its safe to watch it again? Maybe give it one more week?
Shout out to the Rollins/Ambrose feud that started out white hot and has cooled off so much that LASHLEY was needed to inject life into it
Sad +1
…why does it feel like the Bellas are gonna swoop in and become inaugural tag champs?
Also, can we be done with Natalya yet? The last thing I need is her and Bayley feuding because MY BESTIE CAN BEAT UP YOUR BESTIE.
Ditto for Lucha House Party. Put them back permanently on 205 for Buddy Murphy to throw into the sun, please.
Somehow Buddy Murphy will be a heel for trying to keep his fiance away from a giant mentally challenged stalker
History indicates that Buddy will let it slide
…and now I super need Buddy/Otis in the future.
@FlammableManimal It’s a sad state of affairs. But whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.
I might still be riding the “New Year, New Me, New Raw” high, but I’m optimistic for Lashley’s IC title run. Both his promos and Lio’s have been focused on conveying Lashley’s overlooked dominance rather than the “narcissistic ass slapping adonis” act that has bored us to tears. Fingers crossed this finally gives us the assertive and powerful Destroyer from TNA. Feud him with Elias, EC3, Ziggler, Gable, maybe Bray (?). I think it could wor– Oh, right. Raw writing staff. He’ll only win thanks to Lio interference and lose in the Andre Battle Royal.
I kind enjoyed Otis out there, it was weird but enjoyable, needed to get him a live mic
Lashley gets a decent run with the IC belt by announcing an Open Challenge. He turns aside challengers in decent-ish matches. One week, the Open Challenge in announced, but no one answers…until Lio Rush steps up and says, “My turn.”
I like the way the Baron thinks.