The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/14/19: Baby Took a Limo to Memphis

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Hulk Hogan returned to the program and nobody had any really aggressive comments to make about it at strangers in the comments section of a comedy wrestling column. Also, John Cena returned, and everyone wrote the 10 best jokes of their life about his hair.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 14, 2019.