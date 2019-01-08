The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/7/19: Hogan’s Heroes

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Lord God proved his existence by putting a Raw on Christmas Eve and the following Raw on New Years Eve, meaning I could take two weeks off from reviewing the show and rest my brain. Now I get to come back to it with fresh eyes, and hopefully won’t notice a bunch of patterns and trends that cause me to associate the episode with the previous 1,336! Oh God!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 7, 2019.