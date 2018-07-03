The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/2/18: The Small Counsel

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
07.03.18 25 mins ago

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bayley went ape on her friend after months of being halfway heel-turned, and ended up in counseling like no other wrestler ever. Lots of stressful conversations about Raw the past few weeks.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 2, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWDR SHELBYWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 hours ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP