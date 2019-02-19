The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/18/19: Technically A Television Show

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bayley and Sasha Banks became the first Women’s Tag Team Champions of the modern era inside the Elimination Chamber, Finn Bálor won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Bobby Lashley’s manager, and The Man showed up dressed like Jean Grey to beat the shit out of Ronda Rousey with a crutch.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 18, 2019.