The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/6/18: First Do No Arm

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar brought a magazine to the show and sat in the back reading it for three hours. Smackdown has been really good, though.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 6, 2018.
The last time a midcarder was friends with a Main Eventer, he wound up in a brace and a wheelchair and that main eventer stole his girl and he got dumped off of a stage while in a wheelchair
That Rollins 2-on-1 was so weird. It can’t be a coincidence they’re running an angle like that and making Rollins and Reigns Shield buddies again while Ambrose is on the verge of returning, but then are they just going to run the exact same match and circumstances all over again as a way of bringing Dean back?
Brandon’s right, why wouldn’t Seth bring in literally anyone from backstage to be his partner just so he’s not alone? Curt Hawkins, J&J Security, whoever. It makes Seth look like a dummy who deserved to lose if he couldn’t find one interested wrestler from a roster that’s full of guys who never get on TV.
With regard to Breeze-Rollins, it’s sad that WWE is supposedly anti-bullying but still routinely relies on faces acting our standard bully behavior. The whole notion of Breeze being so uncool and ridiculous that the alpha male Rollins ignores him and doesn’t take him seriously just feeds into that. You expect that of heels, not faces; it’s how you know such behavior is wrong.
Also, does anyone remember when a few years ago, Cena chose Even Bourne to be his tag partner for a match? It gave mid-carder Bourne a nice rub and made for a more existing match because you didn’t often get to see him mix it up with the main-eventers. Breeze-Rollins could’ve followed that example instead of being yet another match between the same top guys (one which didn’t even end up that way after Reigns was forced to sit it out).
It kinda makes me miss mid 90’s Bret Hart. One of my favorite matches was Bret Hart vs 1-2-3 Kid on Raw. This was during peak Face Hart so you knew he was going to win but it didn’t stop them putting on a really competitive match. What really puts it over for me was the false finish where Hart has the pin and as the 3 is about to be counted Kid gets his foot on the bottom rope but the ref didn’t see it so Hart has the match restarted and goes another 6 to 7 minutes before Hart won. Shook Kid’s hand then raised it up.
I’ve harped on here before about how wrestling is the original live-action shared universe, and a big problem with WWE is characters don’t intersect anymore. But Brandon is totally right that they do intersect so the big names can dismiss the smaller names, which is killing their ability to make interesting stuff happen.
It would be like if when Ant-Man shows up in Civil War Captain America rolled his eyes and sent him away. Captain America would look like a jerk and an idiot, Ant-Man would look worthless, the airport fight would be missing a bunch of cool stuff, and then when Ant-Man and The Wasp comes along you’d have to remind everyone who this loser character is, after giving him nothing interesting to do, and just kind of hope anyone would want to watch him again out of…habit? I guess? Which would mirror a lot of the current problems in WWE’s midcard.