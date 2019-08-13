The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/12/19: Undercover Boss

08.13.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: We got so excited for the SuperSlam! Seth Rollins slayed The Beast for a second time, Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women’s Championship in a submission match against Natalya, and Raw’s (?) The Fiend ate Finn Bálor’s lunch.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for August 12, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Sasha Banks#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWSASHA BANKSWWEWWE RAW
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 51 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP