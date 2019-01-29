The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/28/19: The Mirror Has Two Heels

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: The Royal Rumble is in the books, and Raw’s Seth Rollins is your 2019 men’s Rumble winner. Also in Raw developments, Brock Lesnar’s still the Universal Champion and the tag team division is still super, super embarrassing.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 28, 2019.
That was a thermal nuclear pop for Becky. Incredible.
*thermonuclear. effin’ phone. and gimme an edit buttonnnnn
Really hoping Jay White shows up on Smackdown in a segment with Rhea Ripley so Brandon can go 3-for-3 with that Spiderman meme.
Looper jokes FTW.
I thought Alexa and Mickie made a good babyface tag team during the match, crowd got in to it, which made that heel promo beforehand all the more unfortunate and confusing.
Can’t wait til Becky riverdances all over Ronda’s armless body at Wrestlemania
Shout out to Becky’s IMMACULATE tan. She has the bronzest bronze that ever bronzed.
Sasha & Charlotte crapping all over Becky’s river dancing in that last gif is my everything
I still love Dancin’ Becky!
Bryan is a great heel cause he reminds people that 99.9% of vegans are annoying and obnoxious as fuck.
Be fair. You know that figure is closer to 99.8%.
I mean, you’re not wrong. Pretty much just like those door-to-door Christians only instead of asking if you’ve heard the good news they ask you how you feel about slaughtering animals etc. as if a regular person has any control over how cattle/chickens/pigs are raised.
So I guess Becky tapping harder than Gregory Hines isn’t something that happened.
On Raw? No, it didn’t.
I think Mojo Rawley is going to get that Lars Sullivan spot (he’s even taller than the guy by an inch, according to Google). I think he deserves it. I’ve been interested in his heel run since he first turned. The guy has the passion and drive to express it, and seems to be ready to take on a much more serious, intense role. I hope this means he’s going to completely demolish a top babyface and begin a meaningful program. Or they could do the bait-and-switch, Brodus Clay thing and totally shit the bed.
Ha, that is so weird how “big” guys in NXT usually end up being just moderately sized when compared to dudes on the main roster, even people like Mojo who have never been billed as “ginormous hosses” like Braun or Drew (who I swear grows an inch every time I see him)
The future is very fascinating for professional wrestling, at least in my opinion. Wonder what it’ll all look like in a year…
*Goes back to watching river dancing Becky gifs*
Denseman’s comment killed me last night and killed me again today.
Also, I am worried about Elias. I love the guy but if they’re going to keep flip flopping his alignment and saying “his gimmick is so over that he never needs to win”, I fear we’ll be talking about him the same way we talk about Bray Wyatt.
I think the fans want to get behind Bayley. They seem to respond to her whenever she shows an edge – like when she briefly turned heel and attacked Sasha and got one of her loudest pops. So, of course, they’ll just have cut more promos about how big a fan she is of 1990s wrestling.
That last gif reminds me…..SUMMMMMERRRRRR RRRAAAAEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!
Denseman’s a lot like me, not all of his comments are great but almost every show he comes up with one that fucking slaps
I have never noticed Charlotte and Sasha on the outside joining in with Becky’s Irish dancing. That is the greatest thing ever.