The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 1/28/19: The Mirror Has Two Heels

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: The Royal Rumble is in the books, and Raw’s Seth Rollins is your 2019 men’s Rumble winner. Also in Raw developments, Brock Lesnar’s still the Universal Champion and the tag team division is still super, super embarrassing.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

🚨 Hey you! 🚨 If you like these, please consider taking a second to hop over and vote for us as Best Wrestling Media in this year’s RSPW Awards! It’d be super nice of you!

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. It’s almost time for John Laurinaitis’ favorite, Elimination Pay-Per-View®!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for January 28, 2019.