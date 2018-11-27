The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/26/18: Raw Is Chore

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable made fun of Drake Maverick for going pee-pee in his big boy pants. Also on the show, Seth Rollins said he didn’t think Dean Ambrose was capable of love while Ambrose’s wife sat in on commentary.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 26, 2018.