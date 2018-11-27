The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/26/18: Raw Is Chore

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable made fun of Drake Maverick for going pee-pee in his big boy pants. Also on the show, Seth Rollins said he didn’t think Dean Ambrose was capable of love while Ambrose’s wife sat in on commentary.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to TLC, a pay-per-view coming from me. We’ll be all right. Why don’t you spend the night?
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 26, 2018.
My new headcanon is that Drew is Brock’s sword tattoo, which Brock can pull off and throw like Superman did with his chest thing.
Welp. I’m never not thinking that now.
The idea of Drew McIntyre becoming his finishing move greatly amuses me.
Can someone dig up the Worst and Worst? I actually don’t remember what was on that show, but I would love to compare it to this one.
[uproxx.com]
Swoggle as the Anonymous GM, LAWLER VS. COLE, Santino in Sherlock Garb, Daniel Bryan proposing marriage, Punk/Bryan NOT being hot fire, Drew Mac getting nerfed by Brodus Clay, a Christian/Tyson Kidd tag team, Eve Torres, and BOB BAH GOD BACKLUND.
Oh 2012? Yeah, that was a real bad year. I went through that column again and woof it’s bad.
No! era D-Bry was pretty fun though.
I will say this for Dean’s character the past two weeks. There’s a possibility that the uncleanliness and dirtiness and disease obsessions tie into his warning to Seth about the Shield’s misdeeds.
It’s not fully apart from the Roman theory, that his sickness shocked Dean into a state where he thinks he sees and feels and smells the sins of anyone and everyone.
I’m more confused about how they keep needling Renee about it and she’s like “look, the dude’s fucked up” like that’s a totally normal marriage situation.
lol @ Renee Young. Every time they ask her about Ambrose, I see this:
COLE: Renee, we understand that you’re quite close to Dean and his current situation. What can you tell us about what he’s going through, and why he’s doing all of this?
RENEE: *obfuscates*
The Renee stuff is so dumb. Like, why are you asking her anything at all? They used to regularly have her interview Dean without any acknowledgement of their relationship, so why now that’s he an inexplicable heel are you asking for her thoughts and completely hanging her out to dry?
Drew and Seth and the Riotts and Gable are too good for Raw and should just abscond to SDL. Blerg. Props to everyone in the comment thread for making Raw bearable last night. It was rough.
Remember that Simpsons episode where they send all of those terrible people in a space shuttle to the sun? Baron Corbin and Nia Jax are pilot and co-pilot of that flight.
I like that idea behind Dean’s bizarre, “whack and zany” bullshit regarding his hatred for the fans and his self-imposed quarantine from them. I think it could be compelling shit, and you know what? That isn’t hard. It really isn’t hard to make compelling, multi-dimensional shit, where some sympathy lies with the villain but, overall, are wrong about how they approach their misery/anger. I mean, creatively, it’s difficult for complex shows, but this is a wrestling show, and even something as deep as, “I’m afraid of getting what Roman has, even though that’s irrational, and I can’t cope with any of this”, is totally doable within that framework.
But yeah, that ain’t gonna happen. I don’t have any reason why, but if I were to guess it’s probably a mix of WWE’s creative team (and leadership) thinking the audience may be too stupid to understand (even though exposition is actually okay in wrestling and almost necessary, and they can totally use that to their hearts content) and I actually believe that Ambrose may have more say in his storylines and character work than we think, and I think he may have horrible taste in all of that.
I kind of like Bobby Lashley being a “beta-alpha males” kind of asshole, because it fits. That’s it.
Did Alexa Bliss have to be the RAW “Women’s GM”, though? Couldn’t she just be “co-GM” or whatever bullshit, if they were really married to this dumb idea?
At least we got Samoa Joe murdering someone over his love of Samoas later in the night. That was hilarious.
I think Baron’s comment about him and Alexa looking good wasn’t about their attractiveness, I think what he was (poorly) attempting to express was that if she does her job well then she will “look good” and so will he by proxy.
But yeah, the entire episode was butt soup.
agreed
Shouldn’t the Drake Maverick stuff have come immediately after the reference to Number One Paul Jones?
I didn’t see much of this show, but it’s pretty much exactly as I feared. Raw has been spiraling the drain for weeks, and it’s not going to get any better until we get closer to the Rumble and they pull the trigger on getting those storylines moving.
Losing Braun and Roman, and giving the title to Brock, has left the men’s division completely barren. If we’re heading for a weekly IC Title challenge, who on that roster is believably going to fight Rollins every week? By the Christmas episode it’s going to be No Way Jose.
And the women’s division is a mess now that Becky and Charlotte have utterly neutered any and all support for Ronda. It just constantly looks like Rousey is on the verge of tears. And yeah, that Nia heat is gone. Sure, we’d all boo her again if she shows up at TLC and gets in Becky’s face or something, but that has literally zero to do with Nia. Nia is just so bad at this, at all of it, really.
+1 for “Ouro-bore-us” though.
Holy crap this sounds bad. I don’t understand how anybody could sit through this unless they were intentionally hate watching it. I would have given up on WWE for good if I didn’t enjoy reading your recaps so much. I think that watching WWE for a living might qualify you for a spot on “Dirty Jobs.”
I think the only write-up better than this was that one from when you went to Starrcade with your da– great, now I’m crying again…
Thank you Brandon for putting up with this shite on a weekly basis just so we can enjoy your B&W column afterwards.
I haven’t watched an episode of RAW (outside of the Road to Mania season, post-Mania, and post-SummerSlam episodes) for around 3yrs now, simply because there is so much dross, it’s not worth sitting through to get the odd diamond in the rough.
Reading these recaps keeps me up to date, while I can stick with NXT and Lucha Underground (which also sucked more than it succeeded this year).
A few thoughts:
1) Since I’m on PST I usually watch an hour of Raw while I’m on the elliptical (since my gym gets the East Coast feed of Raw). Then I go home and wait to read the Raw results and watch what looks good/interesting. I watched literally none of Raw beyond what I saw while working out (from the AOP match to the beginning of Rollins/Ziggler).
2) The ONE thing I did kind of like was that Hawkins was swapped in as Ember’s partner because Braun was injured. It played on the established story that Hawkins is losing and that Corbin is screwing with people who are allies of Braun but doesn’t do it in a blindingly obvious way.
I stand by my theory that Vince is trying to make an IRL MST3K with Brandon.
Interesting thing is when the Q&A was announced both Sasha and Bayley told their fans on Twitter to use the #WomensTagTitles hashtag, and then when asked a direct question about the division didn’t mention them. So either WWE are going the subtle route to the “WE LISTEN TO OUR FANS just don’t read the reactions to anything we’ve done with these two in the last half year or indeed practically anything to do with any of the women” PR drive or they’re taking matters into their own hands (and if some of Sasha’s recent tweets are anything to go by that may not be too far from the case)
I couldn’t handle that garbage Nia-Rousey promo.
Rollins celebrating with the helicopter Championship belt spin, was the best-
Am I crazy to think that WWE is going to put the Universal Title on Dean just before Roman comes back, so that Reigns can take it off of him as payback for all the shit he’s said (or is going to say) about Roman’s illness?
Nia’s promo sounded like a Muppet without any of the charm, warmth or emotion.
This is all a long con. They’re purposely tanking the next few months so when Roman comes back, we’ll all believe that he made the show 1,000x better.
Sad +1
Somewhere, Shane Mcmahon sensed that someone is talking shit about his family and immediately turned purple
The best part of the episode to me was when Seth finally won off the Falcon Arrow and in my head, I heard Excalibur screaming “HE’S DONE THE DEAL! NOBODY KICKS OUT OF THE FALCON ARROW”
But holy fuck, was this show atrocious
I did not watch Raw, but here are three retroactive comments I would have made during the open discussion:
1) During the women’s segment
“Who booked this show? Even John Allen Chau thought this was a bad idea.”
2) As Drake Maverick pees on Bobby Roode’s robe
“That’s Natalya’s father’s cherished robe!!!”
3) Just after the peeing, as AOP win the match
*cut to the Simpsons on the couch*
Lisa: Mom, make Dad tell the story right!
Marge: That’s what really happened.
I want…no…I NEED Lio Rush to wear a ruffled shirt, big bowtie, and tuxedo on RAW next week. Number One Lio Rush! [www.youtube.com]
At least SmackDown! is tonight and Becky Lynch is back on TV and there’s NO WAY THEY COULD SCREW THAT UP!!!
God, this episode was hot garbage. Corbin/Lashley/McIntyre are like the NWO, only instead of Hogan/Hall/Nash, we got the Stevie Ray/Scott Norton/Brian Adams version. If this isn’t leading to a new Balor Club featuring Finn, Elias and The Revival (they have a beef with Corbin now over the Lucha crap), then I don’t know what’s going on. Nia Jax’s promo was pretty much: “Blah blah blah” (no reaction). “Oh remember how I hurt Becky Lynch?” (mild boos).
I had no problem with the main storyline of the show. Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre getting heat was the goal and it was achieved. I really don’t understand the hate for Corbin, he does his job as a heel really really well.