WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: We experienced life in the WWE Fastlane, featuring a Shield reunion, Ronda Rousey punching a helpless Becky Lynch in the chest to make sure she gets to WrestleMania, and the Tag Team Champions retaining despite always losing non-title matches on Raw.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 11, 2019.