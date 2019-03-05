The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 3/4/19: Man Down

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Roman Reigns announced that his leukemia was in remission, Dave Batista showed up to literally drag Ric Flair on his 70th birthday, and Becky Lynch got pro wrestling arrested. Plus, Ronda Rousey vacated the Raw Women’s Championship, but not really.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to Fastlane brand pay-per-view!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for March 4, 2019.