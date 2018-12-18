The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/17/18: A McMahon In Every Corner

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: It was time for TLC: Tables, Ladders, But Mostly Chairs, which saw the crowning of a new Intercontinental Champion while everyone chanted, “this is boring,” and, “Becky.” Also, the reign of the general manager who was ruining the show with handicap matches came to an end in a handicap match.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 17, 2018.
” Like, imagine if DC Comics was like, “okay, the Joker is just a good guy now, he’s going to be in charge of Batman, and he promises to do his best,” when two fucking issues ago he was beating Robin to death with a crowbar.”
To be fair, that was called White Knight and it was actually surprisingly good.
What’s everyone complaining for? We get to do the ‘HHH is surrounded by idiots’ jokes all the time now! The well has been replenished!
Christmas miracle.
There’s a lady of the night who stands along the country highway between my job and my house who has the exact same jacket as Dean Ambrose, and that’s the only thing I can think of whenever I see him in it. He needs to bring back the PPV jacket full time.
i was shocked it wasnt just a bunch of attitude era cameos and part timers showing up again, thnx for using my comment from last night, i felt honored
BS, I’m not even joking – are you OK? Like, any thoughts about doing a Progress show to perk everybody’s spirits up instead of Raw is Slop?
Also, the way that SAC crowd reacted to the McMahon corporate non-speak just proves that the Rock was right about that city the whole time.
The ushers in the arena should have been handing out vouchers for free ice cream for a month or something to say sorry for having them sit through a combined hour of Natalya wrestling.
Last night’s opening segment was the one of the most tone-deaf, self-indulgent pieces of shit I’ve seen in a long time. Of course they are going to get a pop from the live audience but man oh man I wish I could have rolled my eyes even harder.
BTW, nice fake out with the article. I legitimately thought that was the end of the article and I was not even mad about it.
How can you do a Lannister-to-McMahon comparison and not cap it off with Tyrion as Hornswoggle joke?
I did enjoy Triple H looking around with a very distinct “How quickly can I get out of this ring and back to Full Sail? Is my credibility already damaged just being out here?” look on his face. Dude was less interested than Sasha Banks heading out to take an L in a multi-woman tag match.
After last night, I think Tyler Breeze has given up and it’s his fault he isn’t getting used. He seems to have no muscle tone at all. So now he’s just a small skinny-fat guy with less athletic ability than the entire 205 live roster
Compare that to Buddy Murphy who worked his ass off and reshaped his body to get noticed and make his own opportunity.
Breeze is billed at 212 so he could easily make 205 if he wanted to
I noticed that with Breeze’s physique as well and that’s not something i usually even notice.
I dont understand why WWE doesnt do more to cross promote their brands. Instead of fairly worthless vignettes, why not show full clips/best moments from NXT to get more people to tune into that (and subscribe to your network)?
Obviously, they think Finn Balor is fairly worthless on RAW as he can’t even sniff the IC title picture. Why not have him do a round of NXT UK tapings, tear it up with Dunne and Devlin and Bate, and get some eyes on that product (and more subscription for your network)?
Rey Mysterio is wasting time treading water in a feud with Orton that accomplishes nothing and helps no one. Why not have him show up on a few episodes of 205 Live to tear it up with Murphy and Cedric and Lio and fucking everyone? Hell, make him the cruiserweight champion and get people to watch that show (and get more subscribers for your network)?
They could still even show up on the main shows. It’s so simple. Why wouldn’t they do it?
Did you see what happened the last time it was decided main roster names were needed to spruce up 205 Live?
Btw, the worthless vignettes I was referring to were the intros for the “new faces.”
And silly me, I thought new faces meant totally new, not just people I already watch on your other show.
Vince being teased all weekend and then giving practically the same “this show sucks but it’ll get better, honest” promo as Seth gave makes me long to see the first to second hour drop this week – although we also know full well that as a result the third hour that was entirely given over to a woman’s match will set a new low rating for a Raw hour. Speaking of which, Ronda dumping Becky and Charlotte and then getting cheered the following night is… interesting.
I can already picture the backstage segment where Lars throws his hands up in frustration and walks away while No Way Jose and Otis are trying to get him to loosen up and have fun.
There have been a couple of references to Rousey being a bad person in real life. What am I missing? Last time I knew anything about her she was supporting Bernie Sanders and getting that kid from the Little League World Series to say that a woman is his favorite athlete.
Sandy Hook “Truther” from what I’ve seen.
She thinks that a transgender man who turns into a woman has an unfair advantage in sports, and she said it in a slightly ignorant/offensive way.
And she defended someone who may have said it in an even more offensive way
It’s almost kind of sad, man. They’re so tone-deaf, that they truly believe just replacing old talent with new talent, no matter what (little) effort they put into it, will fix our problems with the show. I’ll remain cautiously optimistic, because I think everyone knows they have the means to make an incredible wrestling show. But their track record isn’t great, and frankly, I think they actually didn’t see a problem before. This whole thing smacks of “telling, not showing.”
How long before the guys in Heavy Machinery are just called Truck and Dozer?
Are negative minutes an option? Because I’m about 99.95% certain that’s how they’ll be introduced in their first match.
I wish they would call up NXT’s storytelling ability and respect for it’s audience.
And NXTUK isn’t boring, But two hours a week is a lot.
“Raw crowds already don’t know enough about probably 60% of the “faces” on Raw’s roster because you haven’t put any effort into giving them important moments or character growth, so just throwing them out there and saying “here’s a fresh guy” isn’t going to help the show or the performer. If you actually build these characters and teach the audience why they should cheer or boo them, they’ll have a longer shelf life than if they’re just interchangeable wrestler bodies in different costumes.”
So where exactly the fuck is a fresh guy supposed to start?
In the fantasy world in my head, that Ambrose calling out Seth thing was his way of trying to get Rollins to justify Dean’s thoughts about him. He needs Seth to come at him to confirm everything he believes.