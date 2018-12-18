The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/17/18: A McMahon In Every Corner

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: It was time for TLC: Tables, Ladders, But Mostly Chairs, which saw the crowning of a new Intercontinental Champion while everyone chanted, “this is boring,” and, “Becky.” Also, the reign of the general manager who was ruining the show with handicap matches came to an end in a handicap match.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to the Royal Rumble, featuring two of the year’s three Royal Rumbles!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 17, 2018.