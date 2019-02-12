The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/11/19: Suspension Of Disbelief

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Becky Lynch was suspended by management, putting her WrestleMania main-event in danger. Also, EC3 battled Dean Ambrose, Finn Bálor had a singles match where his opponent suddenly changed, and Bayley had to wrestle by herself because Sasha Banks was injured. Up next, a completely different Raw!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. It’s almost time for Elimination Pay-Per-View!

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 11, 2019.