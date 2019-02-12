The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 2/11/19: Suspension Of Disbelief

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Becky Lynch was suspended by management, putting her WrestleMania main-event in danger. Also, EC3 battled Dean Ambrose, Finn Bálor had a singles match where his opponent suddenly changed, and Bayley had to wrestle by herself because Sasha Banks was injured. Up next, a completely different Raw!
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for February 11, 2019.
This Raw made me sad. I couldn’t even finish it last night. That terrible six man tag match in the middle was the worst.
“Again, this is probably enjoyable WWE programming if you don’t watch every week, and haven’t seen them do this exact thing in this exact way so many times. It’s the difference in hearing a dumb pop song once, and hearing it every hour of every day for a year.”
I completely agree with this statement. WWE knows they have fans who tune in every week, and one of the drawbacks to that is figuring out ways to build feuds between superstars, which involves the same people fighting one another for weeks on end, while also keep the action/drama fresh each week. Raw’s approach of having the same guys or girls tag against one another for weeks in a row and different people win each time, not so great.
I kind of like the idea SDL has used more, though Raw has done it as well, where a person like Bryan will fight people like Truth or Ali or what have you and his opponent (I’m picturing the Miz in my perfect reality but it could be anybody) is out on the headset behind the table talking about them on commentary. The feud is built through the presence and the words of the opponent, but the action in the ring is different. Miz is also a god at doing the “put my opponent over on commentary but then make myself sound even better” and I really like that approach to feuding.
Like yeah that’s kinda the whole thing is there’s so many other ways to maintain a weekly connective thread between 2+ people besides “have a wrestling match.”
+1,000,000 to Brocky for his Major League reference.
Also, WWE is terrible.
This was the show that broke me. It was amazing that they managed to nerf Becky AND Ronda with one segment.
Don’t worry, I’m sure they’ll let Ronnie get her own back by beating up the entire Riott Squad by herself and then making poor Ruby tap in like ten seconds on Sunday.
No mention of how Balor now is fighting Lashley and Lio in a handicap match and the announce team tried to sell it like it was a good thing?
Fingers crossed that this angle leads to Becky vs Charlotte at Fast Lane and Becky wins to keep Charlotte out of the WM match. At the very least, Charlotte is finally a full on heel.
I can’t believe TamiNia aren’t starting the chamber match. I am sure they haven’t thought this through and am looking forward to them not fitting into a pod on live TV.
I imagine it’s more along the lines of Becky v Charlotte at Fastlane to add Becky to the match.
Nothing is of interest.
Imagining the work that went in to taking guys like Roode, Gable and The Revival – who were all insanely over in NXT, and making them into complete nobodies in such a short period of time and I have to marvel at it. It’s great that they were all given time to remind anyone who still cares how fun they are and how good they are at their job, but it’s still incredible how many really hot acts have been sacrificed at the alter of stagnancy that is main roster WWE. That said, for that 15 minutes that was the best tag match not involving some combination of the Usos, The Bar and The New Day on any main roster show in probably years, so at least we have that.
The tag match was good. Imagine how good it would have been if it happened the first or second tme they fought, before terrible booking made both teams look weak and uninteresting
One positive I will say about the Rousey/Lynch/Flair garbage is at least Charlotte is heeling it up again, which is where she should be. Other than that, what an absolute clusterfuck.
It’s going to be so confusing in two weeks when RIC FLAIR is having the celebration of his 70th Birthday in Atlanta and Charlotte flips back to face to not have anyone boo her while there are wild cheers for her father….Because VINCE FORBID Charlotte be a different alignment from her father.
If a month of feuding with Lucha House Party led to a Revival title reign, do we get ready for at least Intercontinental Champion Elias around Fastlane?
Or Charlotte hires Friendship the clown to perform at Ric’s party and then tells him he’s an embarrassment and throws him through a tv to really extra hard insure that we boo Charlotte and not Ronda.
@Mr. Bliss yeah do you remember the first time Charlotte “broke up” with Ric? It was really sad, she just basically emancipated herself, said he was a broken old man trying to live through her and she was better than him. Got so much heat for that, it was beautiful.
I forget, @Endy_Mion, did they go back on that segment because it got TOO MUCH heat or because Ric got sick and almost died in real life?
@Baron Von Raschke Neither, it was really the lead-in to the six month title hot potatoing with Sasha, apart from that one week when Ric came out and celebrated with Banks.
Maybe I’m just bitter that there wasn’t a “Moment of Bliss” segment but this episode really was the drizzling shits.
Alexa’s backstage interaction with Becky WAS the Moment of Bliss. Also – Alexa as the voice of reason!
Actually, i think its going to be Ronda/Becky/Charlotte vs The Riott squad at Fastlane
This is like when people in a live thread mention “Dolph Ziggler” and he shows up ten minutes later….Oh, Lord, I just doomed Becky to a romance angle with Dolph for Mania. Sorry, everyone!
15% of the Wrestlemania crowd is the same size AEW just sold out of on their first ppv.
The Wrestlemania main event was always suppose to be Charlotte v. Ronda – Nia Jax is the one who screwed that up. And it’s Wrestlemania, of course the McMahons are in someway making themselves a part of the main event – just like at Wrestlemania 2000 (16) when there had to be a McMahon in every corner. We may MITB like it but they still get high ratings and interest with their involvement. Though in hindsight, that main event should have just been The Rock v. Triple H with Austin as Ref.
Lol @ any fans that don’t realize Becky is either getting added to the match eventually or is replacing Charlotte entirely in the end. The end goal of this storyline is one of the most obvious they’ve done In a long time. The only ones who actually think it’s gonna be Charlotte vs Rousey one on one at Mania have to be under the age of 15.
I haven’t seen a single person that thinks Becky won’t be in the main event. Maybe on YouTube comments, but you get what you deserve when you read that drivel.
Check out WWEs instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Tons of fans commenting genuinely furious and complaining because they think Charlotte is in and Becky is out for real.
I’m not sure what I’d prefer, a triple threat or a one on one. I think a triple would be better because 1) it ties together a few storylines that have been going on 2) I don’t know who else Charlotte would face at WM unless we get an Asuka rematch, which would be fine 3) Ronda wouldn’t have to carry half of the match and if they want her to go out “on top” then Becky could tap/pin Charlotte and Ronda could keep her singles streak intact. Though I’d like the scene of Becky beating Ronda one-on-one more, I think the finality in it would be great after all the talking that’s gone on.
Becky is red hot despite this and aside from Asuka-sama the only one who should actually beat Ronda. Not saying Charlotte couldn’t, but you get the most service for the reputations by having Becky beat Ronda. Plus, Charlotte beat the unbeatable Asuka, Ronda beating the unbeatable Ronda gives them symmetry, especially if Ronda is gonna take some time off.
Haven’t there been reports before of people getting death threats over their involvement in kayfabe storylines? We joke about It’s Still Real To Me Dammit but there’s a large number of people – most well away from the US, it has to be said – to who it actually is. You don’t even need to wait for a big story beat, just look through the responses the big names get to anything they tweet/post.
We all know Becky will end up in the Mania main event. It’s just stupid that this is their build to the match, and that Vince is needlessly putting himself into it. Vince is making what could be an amazing build, utter dog shit.
I’ve said this before; although adding the Authority to what should’ve been a pretty straightforward “i want that title bih” situation between Rousey and Lynch is a terrible idea, a WrestleMania XX Triple Threat type with Ronda as the HHH and Lynch as the Benoit sounds like a great match, and a pretty good main event to boot. The thing is, you can never count on WWE to pull the trigger on something and not fuck it up completely.
“If you’ve watched wrestling twice in the past 12 months you’ve seen this three times.“
Perfect.
What in the literal Christian hell are they even doing?
And ffs, just once, if you’re only gonna have Becky look tough but never retort when she gets dressed down, at least let her have the last word. Only way this could end the proper way is for Becky to take out Charlotte to give us back the proper 1 on 1 match we want, and it’s obvious they’re never not gonna shove Charlotte in front of Becky at every opportunity.
I wanted so much to think that WWE would do better, but this is just more of the same awful.
It’s why I changed to NJPW, long term booking and knowing when to mix things up.
Can’t wait to see how the rating are next week after this garbage fire!