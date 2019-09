Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The King of the Ring tournament concludes when Raw’s imposing Baron Corbin collides with Smackdown Live’s prodigious Chad Gable for the right to take the throne. Plus, Universal Champion Seth Rollins deals with a new threat after being mauled by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Tune in to an all-new Raw, airing live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)