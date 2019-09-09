WWE Raw Madison Square Garden Open Discussion Thread (9/9/19)

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Six nights before WWE Clash of Champions, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will preside over a contract signing for the Universal Title Match between Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Can The Texas Rattlesnake control the chaos as the red brand returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time in a decade? Also on Raw, King of the Ring tournament semifinal action begins as Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin collide in a Triple Threat Match, Rey Mysterio returns to in-ring competition and much more! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw’s live from Madison Square Garden tonight with a pretty great, already announced card, so we might be in for a treat.

2. If it doesn’t end via run-in in 30 seconds (which it might), the match of the night should be Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik. That’s important for lucha libre and WWE culture, and hopefully a commercial for WWE getting smart and letting Rey chill on 205 for a while.

3. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who will definitely get along, are set to face Sasha Banks and Evil Bayley.

4. Stone Cold will be there doing Stone Cold shit, and also moderating a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. What a strange WWE we’re in when Austin’s being brought in to calm things down and keep things orderly.

5. Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles! Please don’t have The O.C. interfere immediately! This show could be so good!