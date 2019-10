The “season premiere” of Monday Night Raw promised a lot — a new announce team, the return of pyro, a new set — and delivered on all of them in the show’s opening minutes.

Below you can watch the new intro to the “new era” of Raw, featuring the song ‘Legendary’ by Skillet. You also get a good look at the set, which looks too much like a skate park on fire for Darby Allin to not be on the roster.