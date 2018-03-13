Papa Roach Debuted Raw’s New Opening Video Before WWE Did

#WWE Raw #WWE
03.12.18 9 hours ago

Earlier this year, after WWE celebrated 25 years of their flagship show Monday Night Raw being on the air, the creative team gave the program a bit of a facelift. A red-on-white color scheme replaced the previous, red-on-black layout, and a number of graphics were touched up with new fonts and designs.

Most notable, however, was the retirement of Shinedown’s “Enemies,” Raw’s theme song from July 2016 until January 2018. The song was replaced by “Born For Greatness” by Papa Roach, the second time the band had been tapped to provide Raw’s theme. (Previously, their song ” … To Be Loved” soundtracked Raw from October 2006 to November 2009.)

Of course, that song has only been heard in fits and spurts since it assumed the mantle on January 29, mainly because Raw has not had a proper opening video since Raw 25. But all that changed tonight, as WWE Raw officially has a new look at the top of the show:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSPAPA ROACHWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 7 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP