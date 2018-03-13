Papa Roach Debuted Raw’s New Opening Video Before WWE Did

Earlier this year, after WWE celebrated 25 years of their flagship show Monday Night Raw being on the air, the creative team gave the program a bit of a facelift. A red-on-white color scheme replaced the previous, red-on-black layout, and a number of graphics were touched up with new fonts and designs.

Most notable, however, was the retirement of Shinedown’s “Enemies,” Raw’s theme song from July 2016 until January 2018. The song was replaced by “Born For Greatness” by Papa Roach, the second time the band had been tapped to provide Raw’s theme. (Previously, their song ” … To Be Loved” soundtracked Raw from October 2006 to November 2009.)

Of course, that song has only been heard in fits and spurts since it assumed the mantle on January 29, mainly because Raw has not had a proper opening video since Raw 25. But all that changed tonight, as WWE Raw officially has a new look at the top of the show: