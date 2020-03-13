More Upcoming WWE Shows Will Likely Air From The Performance Center

Because of coronavirus-related restrictions on large events, tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will air live from the Performance Center with no fans in attendance, and it looks more WWE shows will do the same in the coming weeks.

According to a report from PWInsider, Monday’s episode of Raw, which was due to broadcast from Pittsburgh, will also take place in the PC. WWE has yet to address whether next week’s Raw will be moved, but since schools are closed in Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh has already banned city-hosted gatherings of fifty or more people, it’s safe to assume that the show won’t go on as originally planned.