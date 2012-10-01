WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/1/12: Holy Crap It’s October Already

Tonight’s preview for WWE Raw via WWE.com, which I’m surprised wasn’t in 50 MOST PREVIEWABLE WORDS IN IN WWE HISTORY:
With an injured John Cena vehemently declaring he will be at Hell in a Cell, and WWE Champion CM Punk now finding himself in Ryback’s sights, what will happen on Monday’s Raw? Here are five key things to look for as the month of October rolls in with Raw episode 1,010. (via WWE.com)
First of all, have we seriously only had 10 3-hour episodes? Anyway,
1. Now that Ryback has CM Punk in his sights, he’ll begin the WWE main event push, which is “losing to everybody he wrestles for the next two years”.
2. John Cena will be made fun of for wearing pink, but he’s rising above CANCER, so he’ll stand up to aggressive bullies like Dolph Ziggler, Damien Sandow and CM Punk. Those guys have only ever worn blue, which means “boys”.
3. Intercontinental Champion The Miz will go one-on-one with Justin Roberts in a non-title match. Roberts will win in two minutes with a neckbreaker. Mike Chioda will cash in Money in the Bank and also win a non-title match.
4. Sheamus faces Alberto Del Rio in a rematch of the last 7 pay-per-views, but this match has a special stipulation: if Del Rio loses, he and Ricardo Rodriguez have to dress up as the two halves of a burro for Halloween. If Sheamus loses, Del Rio and Rodriguez have to dress up like that anyway.
5. Commercials for that CM Punk DVD, which probably don’t call him a coward over and over.
So, what’s happening tonight?
Did everyone see the new “Hugging Is All the Rage” t-shirt?
*already bought two*
Worst: Most of Raw was insulting to the intelligence to a person over the age of 6. It’s embarassing some of the crap they put on TV. And the worst thing is that usually my wife is walking by the room when this shit is on, making me believe she’s probably reassessing her life choices,
Worst: Sheamus/Show debate. I hate Sheamus. I hate him so much. For the love of god, I hope and pray some wrestling fan will one day see him at a pub and tell him how much his character sucks and why, which will result in Sheamus asking his character to suck less. I dunno, but, whenever I know he’s going to speak, I will now change the channel.
Best: AJ is starting to tailor her GM look to suit her personality. It’s not a plaid suit, but, it’s a start. Also, OMG DID YOU SEE HER REF GEAR! That just wiped out 6 weeks of crap. If she keeps wearing that week after week, I might like her again.
Best: Pretty decent wrestling!
Mega worst: OKC’s fans. My goodness they were terrible.
Please have a best for AJ bent over in short ass shorts. That is all.
everything’s starting to get kind of decent on raw. And now Vince is running around the backstage balking about the way creative is handling things
So…Ryback’s finisher is just a Samoan drop, right? Wikipedia says it’s “cradle suplex transitioned into a horizontal muscle buster”….but c’mon.
Apparently, Ryback’s finisher is two failed attempts at a cradle suplex transitioned into a horizontal muscle buster followed by a regular clothesline.
I want to be mad punk didn’t win on a cena-less raw to someone currently in the WWE title picture, but it was an entertaining match and show overall. Since Hell in the Cell is four weeks away, there is no need to advance the storylines too far including the WWE title storyline with the possiblity that Cena might be back in time. Which is why there was no real need for major interaction with punk and ryback.
I guess Christmas is coming up because there are about 15 new shirts that came out in the last 2 weeks.
Was funny seeing Ryback fail to Shellshock Tensai after doing it on SmackDown last week.
In a perfect world, my hypothetical girlfriend would call CM Punk the “Moody hoodie guy.”
3:16—> 316 DAYS?! SYNERGY!
Carcinogenic right hand? The W.M.D. gives you cancer?! MOST. DEVASTATING. FINISHER. EVER!
Dolph Ziggler needs to have a match in a moon bounce: Agree or Strongly Agree?
I wouldn’t risk it; an RKO sell would put him into orbit.
STRONGLY agree.
Everyone needs to have a match in a moon bounce every once in a while.
Sorry I missed everyone tonight. The girl-child is sick so I let her have the laptop to watch endless episode of Hetalia. I’ll see you all on the B&W tomorrow.
We rag on the WWE for their backwards thinking a lot, but let’s give them credit with Dolph and Vickie. It’s a years long close romance between a young(ish) man and a mother of two 15 years his senior that has been treated really respectfully for quite a while. I love them both for it.
34-10, Bears? Is Chicago that good or does Dallas really suck this year?
Dallas sucks as per usual.
Also, I’d like to invite everyone to send in your Jack Swagger of Mars fanart and be a cool guy like me and BookSavvy and Alex* and whoever made the Good Luck On Mars badge for WL.
You are now followed. If art is created it will be sent to the proper art authorities.
I will neither confirm nor deny the Foot Locker campaign, but yeah, jackswaggerofmars (dot) tumblr (dot)com is the thing. But you should make a picture to add to it!
I’ll follow it on Tumblr! That’s where everyone’s doing their fan art thing, right? It’s not a secret viral marketing campaign for Foot Locker, right?
Don’t you want to be a cool guy, T-Boggs?
+1 this initiative
I really enjoyed that main event.
It feels nice to get to say that, yeah?
It’s over. Now I can transition to making poorly formed comments about the show Hot Set.
Not a How I Met Your Mother guy. Burnt out on it pretty quick. (Note: You know what I watch, so you also know I lack any sort of TV high horse.)
Meet you there.
Christi’s Facebook?
Where’s the live How I Met Your Mother commentary thread?
Friday After Next looks weird.
Oh man, I watched the pilot of Cheers yesterday. Gotta love Danson!
Ted Danson was awesome in Bored to Death!
Ice Cube’s street cred has dropped to Ted Danson levels.
Starring Ted Danson as Ice Cube.
Hey it’s Vegas! …WAIT A MINUTE! I’M STILL MAD AT YOU USA NETWORK FOR THIS WHOLE FRIDAY AFTER NEXT FIASCO!!!!! Will not watch! GOOD NIGHT EVERYONE!
i dont really know what to think of what i just watched tonight
Carrot Top? What the hell am I watching?
The pop those two are going to get when they finally say, in unison, “WE’RE THE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS” is going to be more bombastic than Bob Holly.
New team finisher: Two-man Falcon Arrow into the no-lock
Wow, pretty selfless of Daniel to give up a pin on Punk. He’s growing as a person and a beard cozy.
The bolo tie needs to make a comeback. It’s been too long
Wear a bolo, because YOLO.
They did it. They actually did it. A John Cena-less episode. I’m speechless.
+1000 for no Cena
You know, redshirt, I’m shocked he wasn’t Cena Claus.
Although Claus would be a great role for Tensai.
At least he wasn’t Santa Cena or John Christ. Being an elf is a downgrade for Cena.
The wretched, wretched Cenelf.
I’m counting the elf
Wait… With Cena out, are Bryan and Kane the de facto biggest faces in the company right now?
My favorite Raws are the ones with literally zero storyline advancement.
I remember this group loving the last RAW with little storyline advancement (which coincidentally had no Cena as well).
My favorite Raws are the ones with literally zero John Cena.
Only because for WWE, “storyline advancement” means that Kane kidnaps somebody. And that’s lame.
Did I just see a thrown together tag team featuring the WWE Champion lose to an established tag team? What year is this
i seem to have come down with a touch of consumption
Needs more Cenelf.
punk can never get a break in the main event scene can he?
I AM THE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!
I beg your indulgence, my good sir, but you are incorrect. I, in fact, am the tag team champions.
Do you think all of Kane’s hair has grown back? Or does he have a really good weave? These are the things that keep me up at night.
She hasn’t checked anyone’s shoulders for any pinfall attempt, has she? Just head down and hair in her face the whole way. AJ YOU ARE A BAD REF.
I’m pretty sure “head down, hair in face” is the default AJ position.
She was having fun though! You could tell she was enjoying it.
AJ Lee is a SAINT!
Team Hell No NEEDS a mashup, like Jerishow.
Is AJ staring in the new Judge Dredd?
If you have a choice between Dredd and Looper, choose Dredd. It’s much more honest (and badass), plus Olivia Thirlby is as cute as AJ.
Ziggler is screwed. That’s like taking the Undertaker’s urn.
Darn it. I was hoping AJ would Kane-kiss Vickie there.
This crowd’s so hot, compared to usual
AJ needs a better YERRRRR OUTTAAA HEREEEEE! gesture.
True.
Dolph rules so hard. That dizzy tag needs to be a gif tomorrow.
Heyman immediately blaming Vickie was great lol
AJ better have some pebbles to throw at Heyman to get him to leave.
“Scat! Get on outta here! GO!”
LOL at JR saying Heyman doesn’t shower. He would know.
AJ crawling like an impossibly sexy long haired jungle cat
AJ getting in position for the tap. . . my heart again!
Heyman pushing the rope to Punk is awesome.
I wish AJ would referee NFL games, but I worry that outfit might get dicey in the later months.
whoa d bry, save the hulking out for another time.
A “V-sign” as the two. Let it be said that I still think AJ has her moments.
That smile. Oh yeah.
I have the weirdest boner right now…
And it fits every situation in life!
<<<< best show. #6seasonsandamovie