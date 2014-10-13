WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/13/14: You Need To Stop Watching Raw Like LARRY FLYNT

Tonight, on a WWE Raw open discussion thread intended for 35-50 year old women:

We’re two weeks away from WWE Hell in a Cell, and the temperature on Raw is about to hit a boiling point as WWE’s flagship show emanates from “Hotlanta.” From the intensifying rivalry between John Cena and Dean Ambrose to the anticipated bout between Big Show and Rusev, this Raw is already shaping up to be must-see. What else is in store? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw special guest #1: TODD CHRISLEY. You may know him as the extremely sassy and totally heterosexual protagonist of Chrisley Knows Best, a show about a fashion enthusiast who has a sassy, southern way of telling you how much he hates everyone and everything that happens. He will be a step up from Kathie Lee.

2. Raw special guest #2: NENE LEAKES. You may know her from the Real Housewives series of Ted Talks, or from her recurring role as the replacement cheerleading coach on Glee. If you watch wrestling, you probably don’t. She will be a step up from Hoda. Maybe? A step sideways, at least.

3. This week, Rusev gets revenge on The Rock by beating up someone who the fans don’t care about who isn’t The Rock, then not seeing Rock again for a minimum of six months.

4. The mystery of the Wyatt Family pregnancy tease continues. I really hope Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper are found arguing about paternity backstage, and then Chrisley and NeNe Leakes do a bad Maury “you’re NOT the father” gag with them. That should be the payoff. It’d top “the mysterious laughter is Chucky” as the worst supernatural wrestling mystery reveal.

5. Here’s a transcript from tonight’s Roman Reigns health update: “Still sick. Bye.”

As always, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 to nominate them for Best Comments Of The Week consideration in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show.