WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/13/14: You Need To Stop Watching Raw Like LARRY FLYNT

We’re two weeks away from WWE Hell in a Cell, and the temperature on Raw is about to hit a boiling point as WWE’s flagship show emanates from “Hotlanta.” From the intensifying rivalry between John Cena and Dean Ambrose to the anticipated bout between Big Show and Rusev, this Raw is already shaping up to be must-see. What else is in store? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Raw special guest #1: TODD CHRISLEY. You may know him as the extremely sassy and totally heterosexual protagonist of Chrisley Knows Best, a show about a fashion enthusiast who has a sassy, southern way of telling you how much he hates everyone and everything that happens. He will be a step up from Kathie Lee.
2. Raw special guest #2: NENE LEAKES. You may know her from the Real Housewives series of Ted Talks, or from her recurring role as the replacement cheerleading coach on Glee. If you watch wrestling, you probably don’t. She will be a step up from Hoda. Maybe? A step sideways, at least.
3. This week, Rusev gets revenge on The Rock by beating up someone who the fans don’t care about who isn’t The Rock, then not seeing Rock again for a minimum of six months.
4. The mystery of the Wyatt Family pregnancy tease continues. I really hope Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper are found arguing about paternity backstage, and then Chrisley and NeNe Leakes do a bad Maury “you’re NOT the father” gag with them. That should be the payoff. It’d top “the mysterious laughter is Chucky” as the worst supernatural wrestling mystery reveal.
5. Here’s a transcript from tonight’s Roman Reigns health update: “Still sick. Bye.”
Welcome to Monday Nitro/Raw. Pole matches. Main event talk during mid card matches. Southern color commentator who rarely knows what he is saying. Despised play by play man. And a main eventer who everyone is sick of.
WWE — Where the big boys play.
He just chucked his asshole sons phone into the water…well done Chrisley
Now his kids are saying they are going into depression because he took their phones away for a family weekend. I hate these kids
Cenadroid was only programmed for destruction. Not improvisation.
I didn’t change it and am watching some of this Chrisley…his oldest son is kind of an asshole
They really are just awful. He is just trying to be a good, albeit sassy dad.
they’re all kind of assholes, but dammit I can’t look away..
I really hope they let them go at it. I want to hear jr screaming good god almighty despite not being there and to make czw look like chikara
Can’t believe Cena didn’t AA Ambrose to “draw even”
Next Week:
YOU KNOW, JACK AMBROSE, IF YOU WERE A REAL MAN YOU’D PUT UP THAT CONTRACT AND WE’D HAVE A MATCH HERE, TONIGHT!
Week after that:
LISTEN DEAN, I, MICK FOLEY, BELIEVE THAT YOU ARE A LOSER IF YOU DON’T FIGHT JOHN CENA FOR THAT CONTRACT!
Day of Hell in a Cell:
DEAN, WE’VE RESURRECTED RANDY SAVAGE JUST SO HE COULD TELL YOU WHAT A PUSSY YOU ARE FOR NOT GIVING CENA A FOURTH CHANCE AT THAT CONTRACT!
“EAT YOUR VEGETABLES OR IM GOING TO MAKE YOU WATCH ORTON/CENA VOLUME 2,564,634.”
every IWC parent to their adult son at the dinner table.
If there’s a contract for Dean v Steph in a cage at stake against Rollins… I’ll resubscribe.
Seth Rollins vs Ambrose in a cell should be sweet!
Someone should tell Cole that “fringe” means at the edge of something, not the most popular guy that continually main events and closes out your shows. That dude is lunatic central, if anything
Central adjace.
So, another “Cena would’ve won if he were better at making friends” finish
Hardly, Ambrose had the match won multiple times before Cena did. Cena lost because he had to Cena and go for a finisher and Ambrose didn’t lose sight of what he was really there for (at the end, anyway).
A pleasing ending, but it felt odd. Sudden. Everyone just started wandering around the ring like old folks in the mall.
If Trips gives a thumbs down, Dean has to kill Cena
Is there something wrong with that?
Well, Ambrose didn’t beat Cena clean and we have to watch Orton vs. Cena in the world’s most boring Hell in a Cell match
But, we get to see Ambrose and Rollins in the Cell, so I guess you could say we got that going for us.
Its a fair deal, honestly.
[reactiongifs.me]
……….. so the pessimist in me knows this card won’t stand right?
this pessimist may agree, two weeks seems too long. and cena/orton so stale. plus with the orton/rollins beef built tonight, my guess is we get fatal four way for briefcase in the cell.
I get the feeling the winner will get the MiTB contract, although honestly, I think that would dilute the match
I hope all WWE contracts are at least 20 pages long because they have to put the PPV title on each page in Easily TV Legible Font
DO IT TURN YOU SON OF A BITCH
Weird… I am glad to see a Cena/Orton match booked.
Sweet Titties on a pole!! Bah Gawd Dean Ambrose did it!!!!
Wow, shocked there was a finish.
Also, YAY, Ambrose vs Rollins! Thank you, wrestling gods
I kinda fell in love with the idea of Orton grabbing the contract.
Someone needs to make a twitter documenting the streak of Raws where Kane eats an AA.
I’m glad Ambrose won by being intelligent.
Vince originally just wanted to staple the contract to Larry Zbyszko, Trips had to really fight him to change that.
On the bright side… Ambrose-Rollins…
On the dark side…. Cena-Orton 6000.
Oh, that was delicious.
THE TITTY MASTER PREVAILS!!!
WOOOOOOOOO!
YEAH JEANS AMBROSE!! WE GOT DEM BITCHEZ!!!
At this point, shouldn’t Kane have developed super resistance to the AA?
YES YES YES
Ambrose remains the smartest guy in the room.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
I’ll allow it
Quick Ref, grab the contract, make yourself famous.
Kane had to come out so in case orton’s honor needed to be defended he could semi aggressively take off his jacket and get his attitude adjusted
Heath Slater should run out and grab the contract. YEAH BAYBAY
+1
I know this is like swearing and all, but fuck it. I’m on Cena’s side here. Dean could’ve gotten this contract ages ago and he’s fucking about.
Against Cena, no one was sure he would.
Irrelevant, I suppose. Ambrose was always gonna get the contract.
ORton is grabbing the contract, isn’t he?
Wouldve been … interesting?
I just want HHH to yell out “MORE WINE!”
i read that in hedonismbot’s voice
Kyle O’Reilly, I love you. But watch 100 hours of Dean hitting that lariat before you try to hit the Nigel ever again.
I love you Dean, but your suicide dive is terrible.
Leave it to Dean Ambrose to be the first one to logically escape the STFU
+axiel it usually is, but cena has had plenty of no dq matches
Biting is normally grounds for DQ, I believe
Dean Ambrose prepared for this match by watching The Walking Dead last night.
Careful John, I don’t think Dean has had his shots!
+1 to JBL (Or the writer who gave it to him) for the Luis Suarez pull.
Dean Ambrose is the RAW equivalent of Charlie Kelly. WILD CARD BITCHES
whoa you two bozos are sounding like a bunch of jabronis
I’ll second the Charlie comparison.
It’s Always Sunny hate, on my WithSpandex? I never thought I’d see the day.
No, Ambrose is entertaining.
Instead of the traditional Money in the Bank briefcase Ambrose is going to keep the contract he wins tonight in a briefcase made from his first dog, Barkley.